A 15-year-old teenager died after going through a closed glass door, in Entre Ríos

The tragedy surprised the Entre Ríos town of Gualeguaychú last Thursday, where a 15-year-old adolescent died after hitting a glass door and suffer serious injuries to his abdomen.

It all happened when the young student, identified as brunette flowers He was in a meeting with his schoolmates, last night. For the injuries received remained hospitalized until this Friday morning, When was his death confirmed?.

As reported by the local site R2820, the young woman was seriously wound in the abdomen and in an arteryafter impact against a balcony door/window that it was locked in the house where the meeting was taking place.

Quickly, Flores, barely 15 years old, was transferred to the Centenario de Gualeguaychú hospital, where she underwent an operation and received more than 30 blood and platelet transfusions. However, the student was unable to resist and from the hospital they confirmed her death this morning.

A 15-year-old student died in a school in Gualeguaychú: classes were suspended

Once the news of the young woman’s death was known, the authorities of the school she attended issued a statement regretting what happened and decided to suspend all educational activity in the institution. In parallel, friends, colleagues and relatives of the adolescent approached the local hospital to accompany her family.

For her part, the prosecutor who intervened in the case spoke with some media this Friday and assured that it was a “domestic accidentor» and that according to the first information, there would be no indications of a criminal act.

“We intervened because the girl arrived at the hospital and we had to see what had happened. Automatically, the Centenario hospital calls the Police Command, they call me and we did not know what had happened, so we established ourselves on the spot and began to talk to the children and adults, ”she said.

With information from the Capital





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

