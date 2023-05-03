A 22-year-old girl was found dead after a party

A 22-year-old girl was found lifeless in an apartment in the city of La Plata. On the night of Saturday, April 29, the victim —together with another woman and three men aged 24, 30 and 31— attended a party where, according to those present, they consumed themselves. drugs and alcohol. The discovery occurred this Tuesday morning in a building of 24 between 44 and 45.

The body of the girl, identified as Maria Rosario Molina, was found in the apartment of the La Loma neighborhood. The witnesses were the ones who alerted the death of the young woman to 911 and requested assistance from police personnel. According to his account, when trying to wake her up, they found her lifeless.

The men were identified as Pedro Antonio Berutti31 years old, from La Plata; Mateo Chavez Castaño, 30 years old, of Colombian nationality, based in City Bell; and Leandro Sebastian Zuniga24 years old, domiciled in Berisso.

Before the troops, the men reported that a party had been held in that department where they consumed alcohol and narcotics as marijuana and cocaine. Although they did not specify, or did not know, at what moment the young woman was lying on the floor, they emphasized that they had stayed to sleep in the place after the party that took place on Saturday night.

right there cell phones seized of those present, one precision scaleand jar with marijuana and cuts of nylon wrappers, with cocaine inside.

the researchers they found no injuries in the body of the deceased, and the case was left in the hands of the prosecutor John Menucci, from the UFI 5 of La Plata, who labeled it as “investigation of causes of death.” The official’s first hypothesis suggests that the victim died as a result of drug use, becoming the second to die in this context during the last long weekend.

The other victim is a 27-year-old man who died after decompensating in a electronic party in a bowling alley on the Costanera of the City of Buenos Aires and that they are investigating whether the consumption of ecstasy pills was treated. That same night, two other people who participated in the same event are admitted to the Fernández Hospital.

This event took place in Mandarine Park, located in Punta Carrasco, Costanera Norte, where the presentation of DJ Mariano Mellino was made. According to police sources, the victim he broke down inside the bowling alley and he was transferred to the aforementioned Buenos Aires health center, where he arrived “without vital signs.”

“He had a psychomotor outbreak and they took him by ambulance. If anyone saw or knows anything, please tell me. Any information, even minimal, is useful, ”asked a friend of the victim in a post he made on the Instagram social network.

On the other hand, he indicated that “mixed various substancesincluding the green Moncler pill added to the fact that he had not eaten anything that day.” In addition, he added that other friends “took that same pill and had no problem.”

