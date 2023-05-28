A 29-year-old woman died after a road accident on Route 36

A 29-year-old woman died this Sunday after the vehicle she was traveling in crashed. shock near the town of Los Cóndores, on Route 36.

The event occurred on the General Juan B. Bustos highway, at kilometer 687, near the junction with provincial route 5. There, a Renault 18, driven by a 29-year-old man, had an accident with a Toyota SW4 truck. , driven by a 68-year-old man.

According to the Córdoba Police, another 49-year-old man, an 8-month-old baby and the fatal victim, 29, were traveling in the car. A 42-year-old woman and a 7-year-old girl also circulated in the larger vehicle.

The Condors. The incident occurred on the General Juan Bautista Bustos highway. in proximity to the junction with provincial route 5. (Courtesy LV16)

An emergency service worked on the scene and transferred the occupants of the minor vehicle to a hospital in the town of Berrotarán. There, doctors confirmed the death of the 29-year-old woman.

Meanwhile, the occupants of the van were uninjured. It is being investigated under what circumstances the event occurred.