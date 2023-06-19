A 35-year-old lawyer, new number 2 of the Mexican government

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A young Mexican lawyer, former legislator and who has been the head of Labor in the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, will be number two in the cabinet, when she is appointed Secretary of the Interior on Monday.

Luisa María Alcalde, 35, will replace Adán Augusto López, in the most recent adjustment of the Mexican government motivated by the resignations of senior officials who, like López, aspire to the presidential candidacy of the ruling party, Morena, in the elections of 2024.

At the beginning of the week, Marcelo Ebrard resigned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a position that will be assumed by Alicia Bárcena, the current Mexican ambassador to Chile.

The president did not indicate in his morning conference on Monday who will be in charge of the Labor portfolio, but stressed that the appointment of Mayor in the Interior is important to contribute to the “generational change” in government.

He highlighted his work to increase the minimum wage four times since the start of the current administration, in December 2018.

“It will be, without a doubt, the honor of my life to accompany him from this new responsibility in this last fundamental stage for the consolidation of the Transformation,” Alcalde said on his official Twitter account.

Mayor began her political activity in support of López Obrador before his first presidential candidacy in 2006. She was a legislator for the now opposition party Movimiento Ciudadano.

According to the government, she became the youngest woman to be Secretary of State in modern Mexico.

Ebrard and López are the two members of the federal government who aspire to be Morena candidates for next year’s presidential elections. Among the other candidates for that appointment, the former mayor of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, stands out, who also left office last week to participate in the internal primary process of the ruling party.

