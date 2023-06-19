Home » A 35-year-old lawyer, new number 2 of the Mexican government
Entertainment

A 35-year-old lawyer, new number 2 of the Mexican government

by admin
A 35-year-old lawyer, new number 2 of the Mexican government

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A young Mexican lawyer, former legislator and who has been the head of Labor in the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, will be number two in the cabinet, when she is appointed Secretary of the Interior on Monday.

Luisa María Alcalde, 35, will replace Adán Augusto López, in the most recent adjustment of the Mexican government motivated by the resignations of senior officials who, like López, aspire to the presidential candidacy of the ruling party, Morena, in the elections of 2024.

At the beginning of the week, Marcelo Ebrard resigned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a position that will be assumed by Alicia Bárcena, the current Mexican ambassador to Chile.

The president did not indicate in his morning conference on Monday who will be in charge of the Labor portfolio, but stressed that the appointment of Mayor in the Interior is important to contribute to the “generational change” in government.

He highlighted his work to increase the minimum wage four times since the start of the current administration, in December 2018.

“It will be, without a doubt, the honor of my life to accompany him from this new responsibility in this last fundamental stage for the consolidation of the Transformation,” Alcalde said on his official Twitter account.

Mayor began her political activity in support of López Obrador before his first presidential candidacy in 2006. She was a legislator for the now opposition party Movimiento Ciudadano.

According to the government, she became the youngest woman to be Secretary of State in modern Mexico.

See also  Shopping at (micro) installments without interest: fashion and beauty are also booming

Ebrard and López are the two members of the federal government who aspire to be Morena candidates for next year’s presidential elections. Among the other candidates for that appointment, the former mayor of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, stands out, who also left office last week to participate in the internal primary process of the ruling party.

You may also like

the prices and promos of each hill

Yurt Rock Ƴ Live D2.5 7 ch

Rome, Bulgari’s patronage continues: a new archaeological site...

Avian flu: progress in the reopening of markets

Yang Zi and Xu Kai’s “Cheng Huan Ji”...

“The idea was for the boys to play...

Sculptor Xu Hongfei resumes his exhibition world tour

the PJ will seek to ratify the path...

The movie “Don’t Call Me “God of Gamblers””...

A submarine that was visiting the wreckage of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy