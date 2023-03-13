A 45 year old teacher died after spending two days in intensive care for a picture of hantavirus in a health center in the city of San Carlos de Bariloche.

The death of Ana Natalia Ayala, 45, occurred last Friday at the San Carlos sanatorium, where she was admitted to intensive care. Ayala was a teacher of the Kindergarten “Little Ants”“And he was also part of the Neighborhood Council of the Frutillar neighborhood, in the Andean city of Río Negro.

Local health authorities were trying to determine how the teacher had contracted the diseasesince according to his relatives he had not been collecting firewood or working in sheds, tasks that carry a risk of contagion.

How to prevent hantavirus in rural areas

For the time being, it was arranged isolation of close relatives of the teacher for 40 days.

Ayala had entered the sanatorium in very poor condition last Wednesday, where she was admitted to intensive care for 48 hours until her death occurred.

Hantavirus.

The pain for the death of Ana Natalia Ayala

Due to the death of the teacher, the local School Council, managers and teachers expressed their pain, as did their neighbors.

The mayor of the city, Gustavo Gennuso, also expressed himself in the same sense. “It is always painful when a young neighbor leaves us,” said the community chief in statements published by the site The Cordilleran.

Gennuso, confirming the fact, indicated: “Natalia Ayala, a well-known teacher from the El Frutillar neighborhood, died of hanta and that always brings fear and fright, they are diseases with high mortality, there are a lot of preventions and it is not the first time it has happened “.

“To the pain of the loss of a young neighbor, a significant pain, especially for the neighborhood and the garden, let’s try to remove the fear, they are issues that must be taken with respect but without being afraid,” he added.

hantavirus

The Andean zone of Neuquén, Río Negro and Chubut is considered endemic diseasesince long-tailed mice live, which transmit it.

The last major outbreak had occurred in the Epuyén areas, between 2018 and 2019, with a balance of eleven deaths.

According to the National Ministry of Health, hantavirus disease is an emerging zoonosis produced by RNA viruses belonging to the Bunyaviridae family.

The viruses cause two severe clinical forms in humans, Hemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome in Asia and Europe and Hantavirus Cardiopulmonary Syndrome in America.

Hantavirus: where the long-tailed mouse that transmits the different strains lives

How the hantavirus is transmitted to humans

Hantaviruses are mainly transmitted by inhalation of aerosols loaded with viral particles from the feces, urine, and saliva of infected rodents.

Transmission to humans generally occurs by entering the habitat of rodents in suburban areas and rural environments, mainly in peri-domestic homes and during the development of work or recreational activities, or in closed places such as sheds or warehouses infested by rodents.

Hantavirus symptoms

Hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome can present as a mild illness with a nonspecific febrile syndrome or progress to the most severe manifestation with severe respiratory failure and cardiogenic shock. The first symptoms are similar to a flu state: fever of 38 degrees, muscle aches, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea without involvement of the upper airways.

ED