A 5-year-old girl died after being run over in Mar del Plata: they are looking intensely for the driver

A 5-year-old girl died this Saturday in the city of Mar del Plata after being run over by a car that ran away and, for these hours, is intensely wanted by the policethey indicated from the force.

The event occurred this afternoon, in the Santa Rita neighborhood of the seaside resort, when for reasons that are still under investigation, the girl was hit by a Renault Megane at the intersection of Vértiz and Polonia streets.

After the impact, police sources said, the driver continued his march and he went on the runa, so a considerable operation was mounted to locate it.

The minor was assisted by SAME personnel, who arrived alerted by the residents of the sector, but despite the medical effortsdied before reaching the Hospital Interzonal General de Agudos (HIGA).

At the scene, experts from the Scientific Police also intervened, who were in search of the car that hit the girl.

In parallel, it was reported that the municipality of Mar del Plata collaborated with the investigationanalyzing the cameras of the Monitoring Center mounted in the area, with which it was expected to identify the vehicle involved.

On the other hand, the investigation of the episode was carried out by the Culpable Crimes Prosecutor’s Office, led by the prosecutor Pablo Cistoldi.

Source: Telam.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

