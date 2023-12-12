Home » A 666 HP Lamborghini Urus Performante for the Police
A 666 HP Lamborghini Urus Performante for the Police

ROME – “A car that bears witness to the renewal of a very important history with a company representing national automotive excellence that has lasted for almost 20 years”: this is how the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi commented on the delivery, this morning, of a Lamborghini Urus Performante to the State Police during a ceremony that took place in Rome, in Piazza del Viminale, and which was also attended by the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the Chief of Police Vittorio Pisani. This is yet another car dressed in the white and blue livery that the Sant’Agata Bolognese company, now owned by the Volkswagen Group but resident in Italy as regards production, specially fitted out following a partnership with the Interior Ministry that began in 2004 with the arrival of a Gallardo in the police fleet, followed by other models of the brand including two Huracans still in service today. “Presenting and delivering this car to the Police is a great pride, we are an excellence of Made in Italy and we are proud to be able to give something back to the institutions,” said Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann.

Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister, with the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi and the CEO of Lamborghini, Stephan Winkelmann

Like the other Lamborghinis in “uniform”, the new Urus Performante has also been specially prepared for patrolling operations but above all for the transport of organs in collaboration with the National Transplant Center on the basis of an agreement formalized in 2019 and the signing of a protocol to ensure the timely delivery of plasma and pharmaceutical products in conditions of need and urgency.

In addition to the traditional equipment, the Toro SUV is equipped with the most advanced technological and rescue equipment: including a tablet for querying databases, a video camera capable of automatically reading license plates and transmitting images to the operations centre, a defibrillator for emergency rescue and a special portable fridge for transporting organs including display and data logger for constant monitoring of the internal temperature.

As regards the mechanics, the Urus Performante can instead count on a 666 HP twin-turbo V8 engine which guarantees record-breaking performance with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds and a maximum speed of 306 km/h. h.

