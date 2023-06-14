Home » A 70-year-old man died in a fire in the city of Córdoba
A 70-year-old man died in a fire in the city of Córdoba

A 70-year-old man died in a fire in the city of Córdoba

A 70-year-old man died in a fire that broke out in the last few hours in a house in the El Cerrito neighborhood of the city of Córdoba.

The victim was found lifeless on a single mattress on the floor of the kitchen-dining room of the house, according to what Commissioner Martín Fernández told chain 3.

The fire would have originated in a stove in the house located on Calle Tomás Roatta at 6,200.

The man lived with his wife, an 81-year-old woman, who was transferred due to monoxide poisoning to the Cura Brochero prompt care hospital, police sources said.

