a 72-year-old retiree stabbed his 32-year-old ex-partner and then committed suicide

A 32-year-old woman was stabbed this Saturday by her ex-partner, a 72-year-old retiree, who committed suicide after an attempted femicide at his home in the missionary city of inns.

The event was recorded this Saturday night, around 9:00 p.m., at the attacker’s home. The subject was identified as Ramón Nonato Dos Santos, 72 years old.

According to the sources, the woman, a Paraguayan national, was at her ex-partner’s house when he attacked her after an argument between them.

The man took a knife and stabbed and cut the woman in various parts of her body, who managed to leave the house to ask for help.

At that moment, the man grabbed a rope and hanged himself, according to the sources.

Notified, agents from the Fourth Section Police Station went to the house and requested the presence of an ambulance for the woman’s care.

gender violence

Meanwhile, a forensic doctor determined that Dos Santos had died, for which the Scientific Police intervened to analyze the evidence.

A dagger-type knife approximately 10 centimeters long was found at the scene, which investigators believe to be the weapon used in the attack.

Meanwhile, it was found that the victim had sharp injuries in the chest, face and hands.

A pregnant woman died

The woman is hospitalized out of danger, sources said.

Meanwhile, the cell phones of the victim and the aggressor were seized to be examined by personnel from the Cybercrime Directorate.

* With information from Agencia Télam

