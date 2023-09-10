A.A. Williams – Without You I’m Nothing

von Oliver

For their upcoming tour as support of Sleep Token says the proven cover expert AA Williams with an interpretation of the Placebo-Classic Without You I’m Nothing Advertising.

Williams remains true to her penchant for taking on enormously popular numbers that can only be compared to the originals. And like those that were largely limited to piano accompaniment Songs of Isolation The Brit can also do it with the band sound Without You I’m Nothing don’t really create an essential feeling, although the impression of the title track, translated into folky doom, is now more substantial than the quarantine project was.

A patiently rolling slo-mo groove with spherical synths as textures forms the basis for her singing; in general, there is a softer flow of the composition in the post-rock panorama with its heavy grace. In fact, the instrumental side of the music generates even more intense catharsis than the somewhat distant intonation of Williams himself, which, in contrast, only partially captures the ruthless emotionality and vulnerability of the song.

Nevertheless, the musician succeeds in the year As The Moon Rests a compelling tribute to her affection for Placebo quite authentically capturing: “When I first discovered Placebo as a teen, I felt as if I’d found a world just for me. Barely a day went by without their songs in my headphones, their explorations of angst, frustration and alienation speaking to me like nothing I’d heard before… Simultaneously brand new and familiar, I felt that I’d been understood for the first time, all the while being fed with musical styles I wasn’t familiar with – glam, goth, electro and punk were all introduced to me through Placebo’s melancholy lens…”

