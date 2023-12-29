Home » A BATHING APE®️, MITCHELL & NESS, and NHL Collaboration: Celebrating 30 Years with Exclusive Joint Series
A BATHING APE®️, MITCHELL & NESS, and NHL Collaboration: Celebrating 30 Years with Exclusive Joint Series

A BATHING APE®️, MITCHELL & NESS and the NHL Announce Three-Party Joint Series

In celebration of A BATHING APE®️’s 30th anniversary, the popular brand has once again teamed up with American sportswear brand MITCHELL & NESS and the North American Professional Hockey League NHL to create a special joint series. The collaboration features four star teams of the NHL: ANAHEIM DUCKS, NEW YORK RANGERS, LOS ANGELES KINGS, and FLORIDA PANTHERS.

The joint series draws inspiration from MITCHELL & NESS’s expert craftsmanship and BAPE®’s iconic camouflage, resulting in a unique reshaping of the four teams’ classic sports jerseys. The collaboration also includes knitted hoods and printed short-sleeves, offering fans a fresh take on their favorite teams’ apparel.

The A BATHING APE® × MITCHELL & NESS × NHL three-party joint series is set to be officially released on December 30th, just in time for the new year. Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike are encouraged to keep an eye out for the release and get their hands on these limited-edition pieces.

This exciting collaboration brings together the worlds of streetwear, sports, and fashion, offering fans a new way to celebrate and support their favorite NHL teams. Stay tuned for the release of this highly anticipated joint series.

