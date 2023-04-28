Home » A BATHING APE® launches two new TYPE 2 BAPEX models
A BATHING APE® launches two new TYPE 2 BAPEX models

A BATHING APE®’s watch series BAPEX TYPE 2 inspired by Rolex GMT Master II recently ushered in two new works, namely Black/Green and Blue/Purple styles, designed with a stainless steel case and a ceramic two-color bezel , sapphire crystal surface, the color theme is mainly reflected on the bezel.

Black and green are very popular colors of Rolex, especially the left-handed version of GMT-Master II launched by Watches and Wonders 2022 last year. Maybe starting from BAPEX is also an alternative possession? These two new TYPE 2 works will be launched on the BAPE Store on April 29th, and the official website will be on sale today, priced at ¥67,100 yen. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

