Street brand A BATHING APE® officially released the 2022 autumn and winter menswear collection Lookbook, this season around COLLEGE (college), OUTDOOR (outdoor), SPORTS (sports), HIP-HOP (hip-hop music) and MILITARY (military) as the core to build, through Extended creations such as color matching, pattern evolution and inspirational interweaving, the entire collection embodies the timeless street spirit of BAPE®.

In addition to introducing the classic color combination of COLOR CAMO, the black and green color matching is also returning to the college theme. This series also brings a huge ape-head jacket and sweatpants, a baseball jacket with the classic BAPE® logo, and MAD on the front. FACE twill patched hockey shirts and more. As one of the areas that BAPE® has focused on in recent years, the outdoor theme has brought many practical items based on outdoor activity scenarios, such as BOA jackets, long down jackets, ape-head shaped tables tailored for outdoor exploration, ABC CAMO Storage bags, etc. The sports theme is inspired by football clubs, using the new season pattern of “BAPE® DISTORTION PATTERN” derived from the rave culture of the United Kingdom, the holy land of football, to launch sports-themed items such as jerseys, training clothes and football. As the foundation in the blood of the BAPE® brand, the HIP-HOP theme returns to the 1980s when the OLD-SCHOOL trend was at its peak this season, bringing the “B-BOY DOWN” down jacket with a loose silhouette and remodeled “B-BOY DOWN” down jacket, incorporating graffiti Design accessories such as checked shark hoodies, baseball caps with rhinestone chains, and sparkling jewelry. The military theme uses the new season pattern “GRID CAMO” as a visual clue to extend the military aesthetics. Based on the 1ST CAMO ancestor pattern, the grid and gradient effects are combined to bring a quilted jacket that outlines the ABC camouflage pattern, as well as color inspiration from military camouflage. The tie-dye series of single products and so on.

The new A BATHING APE® 2022 autumn/winter menswear series has been launched in major stores and channels of the brand one after another. Interested readers may wish to pay attention.