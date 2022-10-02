Original title: A biography of the first generation of Iron Man in New China (theme)

Director Ning Haiqiang used the texture of a war movie to make “Iron Will” (subtitle)

Beijing Evening News reporter Wang Jinyue

Since he directed his first movie “Ballistic No Trace” in 1994, Ning Haiqiang’s name has almost been associated with military war movies. But in his new National Day film “Iron Will”, the protagonist became a group of steel workers. In this regard, Ning Haiqiang (pictured left) said, “In my opinion, the appearance of steel workers when making steel is very similar to the appearance of soldiers attacking mountains. They all need to have the spirit of dedication and sacrifice. This time, I want to Statue and biography of the first generation of Iron Man in New China.”

collection

Six to Ansteel to collect materials

Ning Haiqiang recalled that the inspiration for his creation came from the film “Changjin Lake”. At that time, he participated in part of the filming of “Changjin Lake”, especially the scene of Yang Gensi’s sacrifice in the film. He was one of the directors. In the process of collecting data, he has a deeper understanding of the phrase “less steel and more gas” by the Chinese People’s Volunteers on the Korean battlefield. “At that time, the steel output of the United States was 600 times that of New China. If the volunteer soldiers had more ‘steel’, better weapons and equipment, and ‘more steel and more gas’, wouldn’t it be more invincible.”

Therefore, when the Propaganda Department of the Liaoning Provincial Party Committee approached him early last year and asked him to direct the film “Iron Will”, he felt that he had something to say and quickly agreed. In addition to being the director, he is also one of the screenwriters of the film. “We made many revisions on the basis of the original script, and finally became what it is now.”

In order to shape the characters in the film well, Ning Haiqiang, art director Huo Tingxiao and others visited the factories of Ansteel and Benxi Steel six times. They specially went to the Anshan Iron and Steel Museum to collect materials and communicated face-to-face with the workers in the factory, hoping to find the “soul” of the Iron Man of that era. Ning Haiqiang slowly learned that in early February 1948, the People’s Liberation Army took over Ansteel, but when they entered, they found that the entire Ansteel plant was dilapidated, the equipment was incomplete, and the knee-deep grass showed signs of decay. Many PLA officers and soldiers stayed behind. They turned from soldiers into steel workers. They united experts and led Ansteel employees to overcome many obstacles and produce the “first furnace of molten iron” in New China in the shortest time. In the following years, many steel experts have gone out from here to all parts of the motherland. “Northeast China is the cradle of the new China‘s steel industry.”

Performance

Approaching the role with family and country feelings

“Zhao Tiechi, played by Liu Ye in “Iron Will”, is the representative of thousands of soldiers who turned into steel workers.” Ning Haiqiang told reporters that this character was artistically processed on the basis of reality. However, there are also many real characters in the film, such as Meng Tai played by Lin Yongjian and Wang Chonglun played by Li Peien. They are all model workers of Angang Steel. The addition of these characters makes the film more realistic.

“The actors who can come to this film have a sense of family and country.” Ning Haiqiang said that Liu Ye has played many tough guy roles before, and he is also from the Northeast. “There is also a very simple thing about him. , will give the audience a sense of trust in him.” “The temperament of actors such as Lin Yongjian and Zhang Guoqiang is also very close to the roles they play.” In Ning Haiqiang’s opinion, whether the actors are suitable can be felt immediately after putting on the costume.

Han Xue plays the role of engineer Sun Xuefei in the film. “Han Xue’s grandparents are veterans, and she has the blood of soldiers on her body. With this, she quickly put herself into the role.”

Art director Huo Tingxiao has never been in touch with the setting work of steel theme before. In order to reflect the sense of age in the early days of liberation, Ning Haiqiang and him have made great efforts together. They set the scene at Benxi Lake Steel Industry in Liaoning Province. On the basis of the site group, a grand steel factory was built. “From the effect of the film, the purpose has been completely achieved.”

shoot

Real shot in the steel workshop

The story of “Iron Will” runs from 1948 to 1953. The scene of workers making steel in a factory is undoubtedly the highlight of the film. Ning Haiqiang revealed that in order to increase the authenticity of the picture, the picture of Zhao Tiechi sweating like rain beside the “hot metal” in the film was shot in the real workshop of Anshan Iron and Steel, and the temperature of the “hot metal” on the side was as high as 1500 ℃. Liu Ye revealed at the premiere that as soon as he walked to the door of the workshop, “I could feel a heat wave coming towards me, almost suffocating.”

“How to make a fighting hero like Zhao Tiechi accept his transformation into an Iron Man is the biggest difficulty in shaping the characters in the film.” Ning Haiqiang explained that these fighting heroes were reluctant to accept it from the heart at first. Because they believe that the destination of soldiers is the battlefield, and in an environment like a steel mill, they have difficulty adapting and are not mentally prepared.

To this end, several scenes were designed in the film, including the scene where they sent soldiers to the battlefield to resist U.S. aggression and aid Korea. “This made them realize how important steel is on the battlefield! Slowly, they realized that an iron man’s Mission and sense of responsibility, and the spirit of craftsmanship began to grow in their hearts.”

This shooting also brought a lot of insights to Ning Haiqiang, “Whether it’s the previous war films, military films, or this “Iron Will”, I want to shoot the perseverance of our Chinese people. I want young audiences today to see that in the difficult years at the beginning of the founding of new China, iron men like Zhao Tiechi always held on with a breath no matter how difficult the situation and environment were. There have been countless miracles in the construction of the great motherland later.”