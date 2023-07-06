A bishop detained by the Ortega regime was released, but he does not want to go into exile and returned to jail

The Bishop of Matagalpa and Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Estelí, Monsignor Rolando José Álvarez, was imprisoned again this Wednesday after refusing to leave Nicaragua. His release earlier this week had been carried out within the framework of a negotiation between the Vatican, the Daniel Ortega regime and the Episcopal Conference, but the agreement for his final release did not prosper.

As reported by ecclesiastical and diplomatic sources to the Nicaraguan media Confidential, the Vatican sent a diplomatic representative of its Ministry of Foreign Relations to Managua to negotiate with the Government the release and exile of Álvarez. Initially, the bishop had been released from his maximum security cell during the night of last Monday.

However, the prelate did not accept the terms imposed for his exile. For that reason, he was imprisoned again on the morning of this Wednesday. The local media reported that the priest, who was allegedly released by order of Ortega, would have been in police custody at the facilities of the Nicaraguan Episcopal Conference in Managua while he was negotiating his immediate future.

A source linked to the Church reminded the Nicaraguan media that since August 2022, when the Ortega regime imposed a police siege on the Matagalpa curia, the bishop refused to accept the banishment or exile that they are trying to impose on him, being that he demands his unconditional freedom and that of all the imprisoned priests. For this reason, he did not accept the exile that the Government imposed on another 221 political prisoners, including several priests, on February 9.

“The only circumstance in which Monsignor Álvarez would agree to go into exile is if Pope Francis asks or orders itand that did not happen before, nor has it happened in the talks that they carried out this week with a diplomatic representative of the Vatican”, explained the source. In this sense, the Honduran bishop José Antonio Canales affirmed that “Monsignor Rolando Álvarez does not want to leave Nicaragua. He wants to be free, without conditions, in his country“.

In the framework of the political persecution against Bishop Rolando José Álvarez, they raided his sister’s house and closed the media outlets of the two dioceses he administered.

Although the local media reported that Church sources confirmed the bishop’s release, other versions denied this fact. In this sense, in dialogue with ABCsources close to the Nicaraguan episcopate requested prudence and assured that “they have not been able to confirm the news of the release”.

In line with these statements, one of the individuals who spoke about it and denied the news is Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes. In declarations with the local press, Brenes described as “pure speculation” the information on Álvarez’s release, stating that “he remains in La Modelo prison”, where the Archbishop has not had contact with the bishop, although members of his family have.

For its part, a diplomatic source assured EFE that the bishop had been released since Monday night and that since then he had been under the protection of the Nicaraguan Episcopal Conference in Managua. His release, according to that source, had been thanks to negotiations between the Government, the Vatican and the Episcopatewho then discussed the fate of the high hierarch.

In the conversations the possibility of Bishop Álvarez being sent to Rome or into exile was discussed. It was also considered that he would return to prison if he refused, which finally happened. “It seems that the negotiation has not prospered and that he has returned to La Modelo” the source commented.

The imprisonment of Bishop Rolando Álvarez

Monsignor Álvarez was arrested and transferred to Managua during the early hours of August 19, 2022, after spending two weeks under house arrest in the Matagalpa Episcopal Curia. In this way, he became the first Nicaraguan bishop to become a political prisoner.

In the police operation they were also transferred four priests, two seminarians and a cameraman who accompanied him. The priest was transferred to Managua under house arrest, while the others were locked up in the Directorate of Judicial Assistance, known as “El Chipote.”

Álvarez was sentenced to 26 years and four months in prison. on February 10, 2023, in an express trial carried out just one day after the prelate refused to board a plane that would take him to the United States along with more than 200 other political prisoners who were exiled. Added to this, that same day he was also denationalized. The charges against him were “treason”, undermining national integrity and “spreading false news“.

The last time the prelate was seen publicly was in March 2023.

As of his sentence, the bishop was transferred to the Jorge Navarro National Penitentiary System, known as “La Modelo”, where he is in a maximum security cell called “the little hell“. According to the descriptions of some released political prisoners, the dungeon is about two and a half meters long by two meters wide, unsanitary and unventilated.

During his imprisonment, the Ortega regime publicly showed Álvarez only twice. The first was in December 2022 when he was transferred to the courts of the Criminal Court District of Managua, where he was accused of conspiracy to undermine national integrity and propagation of false news to the detriment of the State and Nicaraguan society.

The second occasion was on March 25, 2023, when the Government published through the media a series of photographs and videos of a meeting that the bishop had with two of his brothers. The images showed the prelate visibly thin, pale and graying. Since then, his health or physical status is unknown.

The imprisonment sparked international calls for solidarity. The last one was promoted by the European Parliament and the authorities were asked to “it is shown that Bishop Rolando Álvarez is alive”. The MEPs also reiterated “their call for his immediate and unconditional release and that of all political prisoners.”

Monsignor Álvarez was persecuted since before his arrest. In this regard, in May 2022 he had to take refuge in Managua after the police raided his sister’s home. Likewise, they closed the media, television and radio of the two dioceses that he administered. For his part, the bishop demanded the release of all the imprisoned priests and the unfreezing of all the accounts of the dioceses of the Catholic Church, requests that were rejected by the Government.

Persecution of the Church

The case of Monsignor Álvarez is not the only action against the Church promoted by the Ortega regime. In this sense, last March, the Government of Nicaragua broke relations with the Vatican hours after the Supreme Pontiff described the Executive as a “hitler dictatorship“, while praising the imprisoned bishop.

Added to this, other ecclesiastical authorities are deprived of their liberty. For example, the priests Leonardo Urbina and Manuel García are confined in the La Modelo prison, both convicted of alleged common crimes. Likewise, his peer Jaime Montesinos was imprisoned in the same prison, although in his case he was accused of “undermining national sovereignty.”

The Daniel Ortega regime imprisoned clergymen, prohibited religious activities, besieged parishes, expelled religious from the country, froze Catholic Church accounts and broke relations with the Vatican.

Two other priests, Pastor Rodríguez and Leonardo Guevara, both associated with Cáritas de Estelí, are being held in a “jail seminar” while they are the subject of a financial investigation for alleged money laundering. Through this cause, the Ortega regime keeps all bank accounts of the Catholic Church frozen.

In addition, the Government prohibited religious activities, carried out sieges in parishes and expelled from the country at least 84 religious, among priests and nuns, including the auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Managua, Monsignor Silvio José Báez. In this line, according to a monitoring carried out by the exiled Nicaraguan researcher Martha Patricia Molina, it is estimated that 44 religious and 40 nuns have left the country in the last five years, but with greater emphasis between 2022 and the present.

MB / ED

