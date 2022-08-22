Source title: A shocking audio-visual feast!Guofeng Yage·Hometown’s Song Concert Plays in Chongqing

On August 18, the National Style Yage·Hometown song concert jointly organized by Chongqing Performing Arts Group and Chongqing Reenactment Culture and Art Co., Ltd. was played at the Chongqing Guotai Art Center. The concert was led by Fan Jingma, Zhuang Wenjing, Cai Jingwen, He Wenhao, Lin Zimo, Jiang Ke, Zhu Pengxi, Wen Huiyi and other young artists of Song of Songs presented their hometown together. They told stories related to their hometown and misses with beautiful movements, bringing a shocking audio-visual feast to the audience! Group photo of artists and creators of Guofeng Yage·Hometown’s Song Concert Fan Jingma is the most famous Chinese tenor in the world. He won the first prize of the Crystal Cup of the Cardiff World Vocal Competition, the final prize of the Philadelphia Pavalotti International Vocal Competition and many other international music awards. He once played the leading role in more than 50 opera symphonies, and sang the song “Let Me Have You” at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympic Games. Guofeng Yage is a high-level music art form based on Chinese history and culture, which is initiated by Fan Jingma and is highly praised and advocated by many internationally renowned singers and recognized by the international art stage. It is a creative and deeply expressive Chinese music and Chinese singing art. The world famous tenor Fan Jingma In this concert, a group of talents gathered. Jiang Ke, a baritone singer with a Ph.D. in vocal music from the National Mannheim Conservatory of Music, Germany, brought the audience into a dreamland that was too beautiful to wake up with one of his “Fantasy Songs”. See also Audi meets Milan, the re-design of the future on stage The mezzo-soprano singer Cai Jingwen, who won the Golden Bell Award in the China Music Golden Bell Award Vocal Music (Bel Canto) Competition, and the soprano singer Zhuang Wenjing, who won the gold medal in the St. Petersburg Lila International Competition, also brought a fusion of soprano singing art to the audience. the perfect performance. Hometown song concert performance photo In addition, the baritone singer Lin Zimo, known in the industry as “Little Pavarotti”, the 17-year-old talented violinist Zhu Pengxi, and the pianist He Wenhao, the vocal art director of major domestic and foreign competitions such as the Golden Bell Award, performed a performance for the audience. Wonderful music after another. In the end, the concert reached its climax in the chorus of all the artists in “The Clouds of Hometown”. The call of “Come back, come back” ignited the audience’s love and yearning for their homeland. Many audience members sang along softly, and some were extremely human, silently weeping. Concert audience posed for pictures at the signature wall The concert caused a huge response on the Internet, and two million viewers watched the concert on major platforms through the Internet. After the concert, Ms. Wang from Chongqing Times Square shared that this concert has a very high artistic level, and the wonderful performance is full of praise. I hope that Chongqing will hold more such wonderful concerts in the future, so that Chongqing audiences who love elegant art can enjoy Mr. Fan Jingma’s wonderful singing! Live concert footage

On August 18, the National Style Yage·Hometown song concert jointly organized by Chongqing Performing Arts Group and Chongqing Reenactment Culture and Art Co., Ltd. was played at the Chongqing Guotai Art Center. The concert was led by Fan Jingma, Zhuang Wenjing, Cai Jingwen, He Wenhao, Lin Zimo, Jiang Ke, Zhu Pengxi, Wen Huiyi and other young artists of Song of Songs presented their hometown together. They told stories related to their hometown and misses with beautiful movements, bringing a shocking audio-visual feast to the audience!

Group photo of artists and creators of Guofeng Yage·Hometown’s Song Concert

Fan Jingma is the most famous Chinese tenor in the world. He won the first prize of the Crystal Cup of the Cardiff World Vocal Competition, the final prize of the Philadelphia Pavalotti International Vocal Competition and many other international music awards. He once played the leading role in more than 50 opera symphonies, and sang the song “Let Me Have You” at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympic Games.

Guofeng Yage is a high-level music art form based on Chinese history and culture, which is initiated by Fan Jingma and is highly praised and advocated by many internationally renowned singers and recognized by the international art stage. It is a creative and deeply expressive Chinese music and Chinese singing art.

The world famous tenor Fan Jingma

In this concert, a group of talents gathered. Jiang Ke, a baritone singer with a Ph.D. in vocal music from the National Mannheim Conservatory of Music, Germany, brought the audience into a dreamland that was too beautiful to wake up with one of his “Fantasy Songs”.

The mezzo-soprano singer Cai Jingwen, who won the Golden Bell Award in the China Music Golden Bell Award Vocal Music (Bel Canto) Competition, and the soprano singer Zhuang Wenjing, who won the gold medal in the St. Petersburg Lila International Competition, also brought a fusion of soprano singing art to the audience. the perfect performance.

Hometown song concert performance photo

In addition, the baritone singer Lin Zimo, known in the industry as “Little Pavarotti”, the 17-year-old talented violinist Zhu Pengxi, and the pianist He Wenhao, the vocal art director of major domestic and foreign competitions such as the Golden Bell Award, performed a performance for the audience. Wonderful music after another.

In the end, the concert reached its climax in the chorus of all the artists in “The Clouds of Hometown”. The call of “Come back, come back” ignited the audience’s love and yearning for their homeland. Many audience members sang along softly, and some were extremely human, silently weeping.

Concert audience posed for pictures at the signature wall

The concert caused a huge response on the Internet, and two million viewers watched the concert on major platforms through the Internet. After the concert, Ms. Wang from Chongqing Times Square shared that this concert has a very high artistic level, and the wonderful performance is full of praise. I hope that Chongqing will hold more such wonderful concerts in the future, so that Chongqing audiences who love elegant art can enjoy Mr. Fan Jingma’s wonderful singing!

Live concert footage