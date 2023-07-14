Home » A bulldog jumped over a fence and attacked an elderly man in Neuquén
A bulldog jumped over a fence and attacked an elderly man in Neuquén

In the afternoon, a violent situation involving a large breed dog scared the residents of Villa María. An Argentine bulldog attacked a 79-year-old man in broad daylight.

The event occurred in Pacheco street almost Río Negro when the animal, owned by another neighbor, He jumped a fence that delimits the perimeter of the house where he was.

The Radio 7 cell phone explained that the elderly man suffered a bite on one of his legs and that despite being out of danger, the fact shocked the block. Especially since the Neuquén Integrated Emergency System (SIEN) had to attend.

Neuquén Police also participated. Consulted about the situation, they explained that no complaint had yet been filed, reason for which there would be no intervention from the municipality.

Some witnesses also detailed that the attack had sparked a neighborhood conflict.

The attack occurred a few days after in Córdoba two specimens of the same breed ended the life of a teenager. This situation would have been taken as the basis for several reproaches towards the owner of the dog in Villa María.


