by admin
A cafe is currently open in Chiba.I’ve never tried harder in my life[安西一真ブログ]

Hey there.

It’s been a month since we opened the cafe.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who celebrated and visited our store.

I realized that restaurants are harder than I imagined.

Even so, when I see a customer happy, I’m moved to tears.

And I find it extremely rewarding and meaningful.

I think that’s a very happy thing.

I have never tried harder in my life, so I failed many times and my heart was broken many times, but

Now, I am surviving with the help of people around me.

I think I’ll try my best to die a little more.

Sorry for the long reply.

Inme Cafe is located in Nishi-Chiba, Chiba Prefecture.

The photo shows the interior of the store.

I am admiring my plants that I bought at a local garden store.

He’s quite delicate and isn’t feeling well right now, so lately I’ve been treating him outside by showering him with plenty of water and sunlight.

Get well soon.

see you.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by in Me. (Cafe)(@inme._cafe)

