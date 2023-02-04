Mike Aquilina has been a highly successful freelance writer

for over three decades. He is best known for his popular books on

the Fathers of the Church, but he is also a poet and has co-written

songs with the well-known blues singer Dion. We chat about the

process of collaboration (whether as a ghostwriter or a song

lyricist), the trajectory of poetry over the past century, and

more.

Timestamps

Mike Aquilina

2:29 St. Thomas Aquinas’s Eucharistic hymns

5:27 Being a lyricist collaborating with a musician (Dion)

7:05 The fun of ghostwriting

9:18 Prose influences

11:18 Mike’s eclectic career path

13:27 The modern idea of the artist; poetry in the past

century

31:39 Life as a full-time freelance writer

32:46 Mike’s work on patristics

35:18 Distilling the scholarship of experts for a popular

audience

38:09 More on Mike’s collaboration with Dion

40:24 Having his lyrics sung by Paul Simon

41:31 Chatting about favorite musicians and lyricists

50:18 “Thomas Christians” in India and early Korean

Catholicism

53:52 This week’s readings: Clement of

Alexandria