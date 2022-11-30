Home Entertainment A Century of Elegant Inheritance, FILA GOLF Walks with Elite Golf Sports- China Entertainment Network
Seeing the elite style from the concept of gentleman sports, FILA GOLF has always walked side by side with the spirit of golf, and is committed to creating a new elite era of Chinese golf. With a century of elegant inheritance, FILA GOLF has witnessed the legend of the high-end era with its high-end, professional and strong design sense, and continues to reach the realm of high-end sports fashion with an elegant posture.

　　1980 FILA Golf breaks the waves and sails

　　set sail/Witness the glorious moment of the high altar

Turning back the pointer of time, in the 1980s, FILA Golf joined hands with top international golfers to create one after another epoch-making myths in the golf world. Wearing FILA golf attire, they collide professional sports and elegant fashion in the professional arena to create an elite sense of intelligence, feel elegance in sports, surpass sports in elegance, and pay tribute to the spirit of golf with brilliance.

　　2022FILA Golf Starts a New Elegant Journey

　　symbiosis/Achieve three series of merging

In 1979, FILA launched the FILA GOLF PRO series, officially entering the field of professional golf. For the first time in more than 40 years, Fila Golf has achieved elegant advancement. The three series of DNA high-elasticity series, MODERN high-sensitivity series, and DP WORLD TOUR competition series co-exist to achieve brand differentiation covering the entire population. FILA GOLF is committed to creating an elite golf atmosphere.

　　newborn/Innovative HYPER MOVE unfettered technology

Following the quality requirements of professionalism, high-end, and strong sense of design, FILA GOLF has developed the HYPER MOVE unfettered technology, which has been upgraded in all aspects from the pattern to the fabric. flexible.

　　inherited/Empower the new star elite group to pursue their dreams

Gathering the new generation with elite intelligence, the FILA GOLF Rising Star Elite Group has a strong official announcement, joining hands with Chinese golf leader Feng Shanshan, national technical coaches, and the new generation of elite players to embark on a golf dream journey.

More elegant elite sports equipment is available in FILA stores, FILA official mall, and Tmall FILA official flagship store. For Fila Golf brand information, please pay attention to fila.com, FILA [email protected]@FILAGOLF, FILA GOLF official Tmall flagship store.

