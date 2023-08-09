Home » A child mistakenly entered a country golf course and was attacked with balls
A child mistakenly entered a country golf course and was attacked with balls

A boy, 10 years old, suffered injuries in different parts of his body when mistakenly entering a golf course in a country of Berazategui and be attacked by the balls.

The episode occurred when the boy entered by mistake on his bicycle to the field located in the country Abril of the Berazategui party in the province of Buenos Aires, according to the site Via Zeta.

The little one assured in the complaint that he requested “apologies three times” and that a married couple who practiced this sport on the property answered: “Sorry the balls”.

Attack

Always according to the accusation, the woman would have asked the man for the golf balls and would have started throwing balls at the boy with the club.

The boy escaped on his bicycle and told his mother what had happened, who formalized the complaint.

Los alleged attackers are a lawyer and a doctorwho remained accused of “injuries”according to what was published by the aforementioned journalistic portal.

