A Close Appreciation of Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Latest Joint Limited Baseball Jacket by Moncler x FRGMT

Moncler and Hiroshi Fujiwara, the tacit partners, reunited this month to launch a new joint series. In addition to the amazing design of the fluffy down jacket, the baseball jacket, one of the main products, has attracted the attention of many fashion lovers.

As far as fans are concerned, Hiroshi Fujiwara’s love for baseball jackets should be well known. This time, this online exclusive “Celsia Down Varsity Jacket” limited to 33 pieces is made of wool felt and leather, and filled with light down inside to create a warm and thick texture. Then inject a refreshing blue and white color scheme, supplemented by yellow lilies, brand logo embroidery, and product serial number embellishment, not only inheriting the aesthetics of the 1980s, but also reborn with the blessing of modern elements and joint details, it is definitely worth collecting dreamy masterpiece.

However, the coat sold out as soon as it hit the shelves. Interested readers may wish to consider the black version, which is limited to 200 pieces, or go to the website to view more joint products.