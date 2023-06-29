A Closer Look at adidas’ Crazy IIInfinity

Adidas basketball shoes Crazy IIInfinity have been exposed for a long time. After months of waiting, the release of this shoe is finally coming. Earlier, Victor Kan, brand director of Packer, a well-known sneaker store in New Jersey, shared a real shoe sample of Crazy IIInfinity on Instagram. appearance.

The whole shoe is designed with a seemingly bulky structure. The shell with Three Stripes is connected to the zipper detail guard. When you unzip the zipper, you can see the lace system and thick tongue. The bottom is equipped with a rubber outsole of the same color .

Adidas Crazy IIInfinity’s first color matching is expected to launch 6 models. Victor Kan said that it will be officially launched at designated retailers such as adidas or Packer soon. Interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

