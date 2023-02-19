Dior’s 2023 summer men’s wear series blockbuster was officially released a few days ago. This time, it focuses on the first cooperation series of bags with the American brand Mystery Ranch, bringing an official close-up photo album.

For the Dior 2023 summer men’s collection, creative director Kim Jones collaborated with Mystery Ranch’s top functional brand for the first time, paying tribute to the outdoor spirit and embracing nature, which has become one of the iconic themes of the summer series. Based in Montana, in the heart of the US Rocky Mountains, Mystery Ranch has experimented locally with a range of creations, including bags designed for adventure travel and designed to withstand extreme conditions, especially for rescue services original intention.

Formal and informal, functional and pure aesthetics, outdoorsy and luxurious, the Dior by Mystery Ranch collection sparks creativity, giving bags new life through Christian Dior’s love of gardening. The Saddle bag, the label’s signature bag introduced to the menswear world by Kim Jones, is reimagined as professional outdoor wear with a sleek, zipped dual compartment. The bag is equipped with a nylon jacquard shoulder strap with a strap that can be used to connect various accessories with mobility. It is equipped with an aluminum “CD” buckle. top cover. It combines practicality and elegance with a stylish style.

Dedicated to urban exploration, the Dior Gallagator Backpack embodies the spirit of endless innovation, thanks to the Mystery Ranch signature design: the Y-shaped three-way zipper provides multiple storage spaces and easy access, and the buckle strap on the front of the bag is easily adjustable capacity. Dior Gallagator with new design details, a detachable waterproof cover and hood, reflecting the urban functional style.

A single product emphasizing pragmatism and design aesthetics, enhanced load-bearing performance through top-level technical fabrics, providing the best comfort in any situation, and using durable CORDURA® re/cor™ environmentally friendly recycled nylon fabrics, and decorative A refined leather badge that combines two Maisons into one, presenting the core philosophy of Dior and Mystery Ranch.