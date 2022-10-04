Demna is in charge of the Balenciaga 2023 summer series show “The Mud Show” officially debuted yesterday, and Kanye West as the first model to open, a total of more than 70 sets of summer new clothes are in sight, and many models are walking in the giant abandoned The mud pit venue, with scarred makeup and a Balenciaga ruler cover, symbolizes defending oneself at the moment, just like forging ahead on a battlefield full of thorns, successfully echoing the letters on the show with the theme of self-identity.

In the clothing section, Hypebeast exclusively took a look backstage and took a closer look at the actual items. You can see Ye’s heavily armed jacket, Le Cagole style dress and gloves, 404 Error top, including a red pleated sports collar dress and a lot of shoes that have been stained Wet and muddy.In the shoe part, Balenciaga 3XL exposes a variety of ingredients in one fell swoop, and adds extra volume to the width and length, especially the heel position. Baggy Can “catch” the trouser legs when trousers，There is no need to mop the floor; there is also a TECHNO CLOG inspired by clogs, for TPU Moulded footwear debuts in a variety of materials and colors, including glossy, matte and woodgrain prints.

The first mention of the package part Lay’s The potato chip co-branded bag has a simulated potato chip packaging effect, and the interior is made of silver metallic leather with a trompe l’oeil effect; in addition, there are arm bags and doll bags. The former reinterprets daily accessories as bags, and the latter has a total of five The characters, each with their own distinct personalities, are inspired by classic furry figures.