Home Entertainment A closer look at the actual appearance of the backstage items! An exclusive look at Balenciaga’s 2023 Summer Collection “The Mud Show”
Entertainment

A closer look at the actual appearance of the backstage items! An exclusive look at Balenciaga’s 2023 Summer Collection “The Mud Show”

by admin
A closer look at the actual appearance of the backstage items! An exclusive look at Balenciaga’s 2023 Summer Collection “The Mud Show”

Demna is in charge of the Balenciaga 2023 summer series show “The Mud Show” officially debuted yesterday, and Kanye West as the first model to open, a total of more than 70 sets of summer new clothes are in sight, and many models are walking in the giant abandoned The mud pit venue, with scarred makeup and a Balenciaga ruler cover, symbolizes defending oneself at the moment, just like forging ahead on a battlefield full of thorns, successfully echoing the letters on the show with the theme of self-identity.

In the clothing section, Hypebeast exclusively took a look backstage and took a closer look at the actual items. You can see Ye’s heavily armed jacket, Le Cagole style dress and gloves, 404 Error top, including a red pleated sports collar dress and a lot of shoes that have been stained Wet and muddy.In the shoe part, Balenciaga 3XL exposes a variety of ingredients in one fell swoop, and adds extra volume to the width and length, especially the heel position. Baggy Can “catch” the trouser legs when trousersThere is no need to mop the floor; there is also a TECHNO CLOG inspired by clogs, for TPU Moulded footwear debuts in a variety of materials and colors, including glossy, matte and woodgrain prints.

The first mention of the package part Lay’s The potato chip co-branded bag has a simulated potato chip packaging effect, and the interior is made of silver metallic leather with a trompe l’oeil effect; in addition, there are arm bags and doll bags. The former reinterprets daily accessories as bags, and the latter has a total of five The characters, each with their own distinct personalities, are inspired by classic furry figures.

See also  Wuhan man ridiculed Zhang Jun, who was dismissed by his doctor's family, kneeled to his mother

You may also like

Carthusia from Capri conquers Japan

It is reported that “Avengers 6” will be...

Milan-Paris, an all-European hub can be born from...

Prada makes Milan greener: planting of nearly 7,000...

Record auction in France, a Chinese vase valued...

LE SSERAFIM member Hong Encai confirmed the new...

“The Lord of the Rings” Season 2 Starts...

New Maserati showroom: the brand enters the future

The Double Ninth Festival is not out of...

Twelve constellations daily fortune prediction for October 4,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy