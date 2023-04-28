A Closer Look at the New 610 Joint Edition of Joe Freshgoods x New Balance

The latest collaboration series between Joe Freshgoods and New Balance is about to be officially released. One pair of 610 was born in 2012 and was once positioned as New Balance’s high-end outdoor off-road shoes. Ten years after the shoe’s birth, the outdoor aesthetic is once again taking the world by storm, and the New Balance 610 is back. In addition to the New Balance 610’s classic iconic silhouette, Joe Freshgoods also added functional materials to it, such as breathable mesh on the upper and climbing ropes for replacing shoelaces. In addition, the midsole and outsole of this shoe have also been treated with old age, highlighting the retro outdoor aesthetics of the shoe.

Both the shoe box and the upper of this shoe are presented with large areas of camouflage elements, and these camouflage patterns are also designed by Joe Freshgoods himself. The “Beneath the Surface” series uses a very high-end color scheme. Among them, the color scheme of New Balance 610 uses light khaki and orange, bringing a dual aesthetic of outdoor and fashion. It is reported that the new New Balance x Joe Freshgoods 610 will be officially released on April 29 through WZK Beijing, Shanghai, and DEAL LIFESTYLE Tianjin. The price is RMB 999. Interested friends should not miss it.