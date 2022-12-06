Home Entertainment A Closer Look at the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Collab “Champagne” and “Purple”
A Closer Look at the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Collab “Champagne” and “Purple”

A Closer Look at the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Collab “Champagne” and “Purple”

Drake and Nike’s sub-line series NOCTA released the two latest joint color schemes “Champagne” and “Purple” of Nike Hot Step Air Terra last week.

The “Champagne” color scheme echoes Drake’s personal Instagram account “@champagnepapi”, choosing light beige tones to infuse quilted leather uppers, with mesh tongues, black interiors and midsole retro designs inspired by 1999 Air Terra Humara. The decorative reflective elements under the heel and punching holes successfully achieve eye-catching effects; on the tongue, NOCTA’s representative Logo is added to show its special identity, and finally supplemented by G-Tek logo and mini gold Nike Swoosh to finish. “Purple” runs through the main upper with lavender, supplemented by gray embellishment in many details, and is equipped with Nike Air technology to achieve high-quality cushioning effect. The overall appearance is quite close to Thanos’ appearance.

This shoe is now available exclusively on NOCTA’s official website, with a suggested price of $180. Interested readers please pay attention.

