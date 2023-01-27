Home Entertainment A Closer Look at the “Spider-Man: Across the New Universe” Movie Theme Air Jordan 1 High OG Top Foot Album
Entertainment

A Closer Look at the “Spider-Man: Across the New Universe” Movie Theme Air Jordan 1 High OG Top Foot Album

by admin
A Closer Look at the “Spider-Man: Across the New Universe” Movie Theme Air Jordan 1 High OG Top Foot Album

The first part of the popular animated film “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Spider-Man: Crossing the New Universe/Spider-Man: Leaping Spider-Verse) will be released this year, and Jordan Brand will create Air Jordan 1 High OG theme shoes for the film The model was first exposed last month. Before the official release, this time there will be a collection of upper foot pictures of the shoes released, providing shoe fans with a closer look at the details.

This pair of Air Jordan 1 High OG with the movie as the design theme adopts the most classic combination of black, white and red, using white leather as the base of the upper, and the overlapping and mottled effects of the three primary colors of the red overlay and shoelace eyelets echo the theme of the movie. Vision and multiple worlds. Then the collar made of black laces and patent leather, and the Swoosh Logo continue to be close to the “Chicago” color scheme. The rainbow luster on the surface of the patent leather is also a key detail of the design. Finally, a white midsole and a translucent red outsole complete the design.

The shoes are said to be on sale on May 20th, and the suggested price is $200. Interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.

See also  Transparency increasingly strategic for beauty companies. From L'Oréal a site on ingredients

You may also like

Photos: Cirque du Soleil “House of Curiosities and...

The box office of the 2023 Spring Festival...

2023 2/4～3/5 Fortune Interpretation (Figures)

Maison Margiela 2023 men’s and women’s fashion show...

China’s first-class actor Zhao Erkang passed away on...

Millennium music and dance plays a new chapter...

How to Choose the Right Online Casino for...

Michelle Chen took her son to watch “The...

Car market, the three emergencies to be addressed

Toyota, change at the top: Sato replaces Akio...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy