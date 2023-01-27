The first part of the popular animated film “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Spider-Man: Crossing the New Universe/Spider-Man: Leaping Spider-Verse) will be released this year, and Jordan Brand will create Air Jordan 1 High OG theme shoes for the film The model was first exposed last month. Before the official release, this time there will be a collection of upper foot pictures of the shoes released, providing shoe fans with a closer look at the details.

This pair of Air Jordan 1 High OG with the movie as the design theme adopts the most classic combination of black, white and red, using white leather as the base of the upper, and the overlapping and mottled effects of the three primary colors of the red overlay and shoelace eyelets echo the theme of the movie. Vision and multiple worlds. Then the collar made of black laces and patent leather, and the Swoosh Logo continue to be close to the “Chicago” color scheme. The rainbow luster on the surface of the patent leather is also a key detail of the design. Finally, a white midsole and a translucent red outsole complete the design.

The shoes are said to be on sale on May 20th, and the suggested price is $200. Interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.