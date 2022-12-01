Converse and A-COLD-WALL* joins hands again after launching Chuck 70 and Aeon Active CX two joint shoesReleased a new cooperation series, the latest shoe model “from the future” Geo Shape Here comes the vanguard. This joint series of products combines practical wear function with futuristic aesthetics, bringing bold and innovative unique boots. The distinctive heel shape and eye-catching outsole make the avant-garde design eye-catching; the zipper wraps the upper for easy on and off.

Chuck 70 Geo Forma application Samuel Ross Iconic avant-garde conception, explored through a futuristic and geometric lens Chuck 70 At the same time, it caters to the public’s preferences in terms of practicality. This multi-angle design language starts with customizing the midsole and outsole, and gradually extends to a complete design, deducing an excellent combination of futuristic design and functional details.

brand new Chuck 70 Geo Forma Great attention is paid to the use of technical fabrics. The strong tear-resistant polyester spandex fabric wraps the body of the shoe to provide maximum protection for the feet. At the same time, the addition of elastic shoe handles makes it easy to put on and take off. The recyclable and environmentally friendly outsole continues the brand’s consistent sustainability. development concept. At the same time, the upper print with nostalgic colors fully shows the design details. The shoes adopt two colors of rock black, fluorescent yellow, lily white, and calm gray. They combine bright colors and avant-garde textures to make them fit into different scenes just right, just like combining minimalist and extremely complex elements on one palette. Intertwined to create a new future for cool winter looks.

This joint series will be the first to land on December 17 A-COLD-WALL* official website,12 moon 20 It will be officially on sale at designated Converse stores starting today, interested readers please pay attention.