A collection of trailers——Shu Yanan leaves Master Yunxiang to drown his sorrows in a broken relationship…|Broken Love_Sina News

A collection of trailers—Shu Yanan leaves Prince Yunxiang to drown his sorrows in a broken relationship…

#云祥传香#｜#电视剧云豪传[超话]# Teaser collectionsad——Shu Yanan left Young Master Yunxiang to drink away his sorrows after a broken relationship. The road for this young couple is not easy! ! !Yun sadYun sadYun sad“I know, I don’t hate her for being Ling Yuan’s person, so it doesn’t matter if she lied to me!” “How much have you been with her?” “I’ve said everything I can and can’t say! “, “Look at your virtue, you really don’t want her to go~” “I just wish I could…”, “I wish I could tie her back and stay together in the long room. No relationship?!” #云祥传开拍了了# Yunxiang/Chen Xiao, Shu Yanan/Mao Xiaotong

