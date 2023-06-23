A community wardrobe organizes a campaign to bring warm clothes to the interior of Córdoba

With the beginning of winter and after days in which the intense cold marked minimum temperatures below zero, concern for those who do not have shelter is a common denominator at this time of year.

But going from concern to action is no longer so common and generally remains in the hands of those people who are in solidarity and who organize initiatives to alleviate this deficiency.

Among them is Alejandro Toranzo, who has led the Puerta de Belén Community Wardrobe for 23 years and has already started his campaign for shelter in the province in order to bring clothes to areas of the interior of Cordoba.

Alejandro Toranzo has a community wardrobe, Puerta de Belén, in Barrio Estación Flores in the city of Córdoba. (Pedro Castillo / The Voice)

“We have more than 15 community wardrobes in the interior, mainly in Traslasierra and in the Cruz del Eje department. Every year we start with this campaign collecting in the city of Córdoba and then taking them to these places”, says Toranzo in dialogue with La Voz.

Until June 28, all kinds of clothing that are in good condition are received, from those for adults to those for newborns. The collection point is at 4215 San Marino street in the Estación Flores neighborhood from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or after 6 p.m. The following cell phone number is available to contact: 3513 01-4988.

focus inside

Asked about the lack of offices in the capital, Toranzo explains: “In the city it is necessary, but here when there is a roadblock or roadblock, the State gives them what they ask for. The people of the interior do not have that possibility”.

On the other hand, he highlighted the low temperatures that are experienced in these towns and the case of Los Cerrillos, a town located in the center west of the province, on the border with San Luis. “In Los Cerrillos there is an area called La Triple Fontera where we always wear clothes. There they do not have water or electricity, it seems incredible that this would happen in the middle of 2023.

Although they are now in the middle of the campaign, they receive clothes all year round. In addition, in August toys are collected for Children’s Day and later for Three Wise Men. School supplies are also taken to different rural schools.

To move what he collected, Alejandro does not have mobility but he resorts to the help of volunteers. “The manager of Expreso Cargo gives us a huge hand. When we notify him in advance, he makes a truck available to carry things. Since I don’t have a vehicle, this is the only way”.

Other volunteers are also dedicated to folding clothes, checking their conditions, selecting them and then classifying them into children’s, men’s and women’s garments. “There are around five moms who dedicate themselves to this task and then distribute everything,” she adds.

How did the closet start?

Alejandro is already a solidarity reference in Córdoba with more than 20 years working in assistance activities and more than 15 carrying out this campaign.

“This was born in the year 2000 in the midst of a crisis, at that time we had a wardrobe installed in my house and a dining room but I had to remove it because my children grew up and needed to build on the same land,” describes the reference.

And he adds: “My children went to the Dr. Miguel Angel Zavala Ortiz school in the Matienzo neighborhood and to get there they crossed a field. There was always a cart ahead that was throwing clothes on the road. We put it together and over time we thought together with my family about creating the wardrobe”.