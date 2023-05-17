A cooperative is not cheating or cheating, it is service

The president of the Association of Argentine Cooperatives (ACA), ignores that each cooperative seeks reciprocal solidarity, based on their own effort and mutual aid, not profit.

Legally and institutionally, the cooperative must be understood as a service company; material and immaterial universality, embodied in a socioeconomic entity by a group of people and specific interests and in a specific region.

The cooperative company is based on the cooperative principles that inform the constitution and life of cooperatives, in their double conception: as a subject of law and as a company or organization of needs, aspirations, possibilities, opportunities and common interests.

These principles are: Voluntary and Open Membership, Democratic Management (non-corporate), Economic Participation of Associates, Autonomy and Independence, Education, training and information cooperatives and Community interest

Conditionally and decisively, according to the degree of commitment of each cooperative with them, such will be their degree of purity or impurity; of legality and illegality.

In such a way, we can only repudiate and publicly denounce the anti-cooperative expressions, expressed the day before by the president of the Association of Argentine Cooperatives (ACA), Rubén Borgogno

“We have some tricks, such as giving some credits to the associated cooperatives at half the rate, but these are methods that we agreed to to convince them to trade with the ACA,” Borgogno legitimized.

The credits of the cooperatives

Fatal confession and literal immolation of Borgogno, spilled from his bowels, which praises the outburst in the 21st century, in accordance with the anachronistic and inhuman thought of the English philosopher of the eighteenth century, Thomas Hobbes “Man is a wolf to man”

Indeed, the phrase: “Man is a wolf to man” was used by the 18th century English philosopher Thomas Hobbes in his work Leviathan, to refer to the fact that the natural state of man leads him to a continuous fight against your neighbor; natural and proverbial cannibalistic philosophical congruence.

But, in our case, no cooperative, none as such, will admit that the associated man (male or female) is a wolf for another man; irrelevant to their positive objective associativity or negative subjective belonging to the cooperative in question; this regardless of the prevailing cooperative principle: “interest in the community”

quite the opposite, Borgogno without prejudice to its joint responsibilities for institutional malpractice cooperatives and corporations (indirect anti-ethical conformation of the board of directors of the National Institute of Associations and Social Economy, INAES), It is supremely unaware that, legally, each cooperative is a freely constituted service company, by people inspired by reciprocal solidarity, based on their own efforts, mutual aid and with the aim of providing reciprocal help, without tricks, intermediaries or profit motives. There are also no “cooperative gains”; there are only “cooperative surpluses” but they are always redistributable.

How much less to devour one another!

Conclusively, each Cooperative is organized, structured and classified, generating scales in terms of buying or selling power, uses, consumption and responsible realizations, through the provision of “decommodified” cooperative services; gathering and assembling related human energies and needs, complementary resources and expectations, channeling them both towards personal and cooperative well-being and thus, also, interest and commitment to the surrounding community; but always with the teleology of authentic, transparent, non-profit cooperative practices; of the army.

* Expert in cooperatives.



