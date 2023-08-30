A Cordovan town and its treasure: the Termas de Quicho

The landscape is a classic exponent of the northwest of the province of Córdoba. Inland, on dirt roads, it challenges the traveler with extreme high and low temperatures. El Quicho, 25 kilometers from the town of Serrezuela rises from the center of the earth with a promise. It is a tourist destination that does not appear in the traditional circuits but The adventurer is presented with its attraction: a waterfall of hot springs and treated to roasted goat, kid and empanadas.

The surge was discovered in 1987, when drinking water was sought for the Rubén Darío school. The water never stopped gushing and the only use was for travelers who manage to pass by in search of unpromoted places. But the wonder does not end.

«Near the Salinas Grandes and surrounded by an arid landscape, are the Quicho Hot Springswhat They offer visitors their calm waters with a temperature that reaches 40 degrees”, They pointed out in statements with the Córdoba newspaper La Voz, from Tourism of that province.

They added that according to the locals, the physical and chemical analyzes of these waters “They are recommended for the treatment of lymphatic conditions, tuberculosis, sequelae of traumatisms and skin diseases” and due to their high temperature, they have a thermal effect “with sedative, relaxing and analgesic properties”.

Renato Raschetti, director of Tourism of Serrezuela, said that the discovery of these waters with curative properties was something recent. For more than two decades, visitors have come to El Quicho to enjoy the thermal water baths.

As indicated by the provincial press, in the early days the spring fell into a well, but today its waters are dammed in a poolno. As of 2021, “by decision of the mayor Ricardo Martin, he decided to exploit tourism.”

The nearest town and where visitors can stay is Serrezuela, which went from having 60 to 300 beds, generating genuine work and transforming tourism into a tool for local development.

Where are the Quicho hot springs?

If you leave from the city of Córdoba you have to travel about 200 kilometers to the north on National Route 38 to the town of Serrezuela and, from there, take Amado Nervo street and drive about 25 kilometers along a dirt road to the campsite where the hydrothermal spring is located, just two kilometers from the Camino de la Costa, which frames the Salinas Grandes.

Regarding the typical foods of the place such as empanadas, the iconic product is kid, a delicacy that characterizes the town and the region. We must also highlight everything that has to do with goat production, olive productsbecause it is also an olive-growing region.

How much does it cost to go to the hot springs?

To spend the day and use the infrastructure of the camping, the daily rate per person is 1,000 pesos. The free access property has grills, countertops, bathrooms and a grocery store that is open all year round.

About El Quicho Hot Springs

The water temperature is 39 degrees and it is springy and salty, with which it has healing properties.

Services for the tourist: the campsite is open every day from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and has a campsite to spend the night on site. It can be done in a tent or with a motorhome.

El camping It has electricity and new bathrooms, it also offers a grocery store and grills.

After a refreshing bath, andn the first rural thermal center in the province, the visitor will be able to taste the best regional foods and enjoy themselves in an impressive natural setting.





