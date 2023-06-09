A councilor joins the request to rename the new Córdoba Maternity

The councilor of the city of Córdoba Juan Pablo Quinteros presented last Thursday a draft resolution to request a name change in the new Maternity of Córdoba. The building was baptized by the ruling party as “Brigadier Juan Bautista Bustos”. The mayor’s request – which is added to that of a group of teachers and a block of the Unicameral – is that she wear the identity of a woman.

“Every day I run past the new building and the name they gave it caught my attention. They did not even respect the previous identity, which alluded to the former governor and doctor Raúl Felipe Lucini,” Quinteros said.

The resolution request took parliamentary status and adheres to the project presented by the block Together for Change UCR in the Unicameral.

Both initiatives pick up the gauntlet of a letter sent to the provincial Legislature by a group of teachers from the National University of Córdoba.

“In general, men have been honored and very rarely outstanding and unrecognized women, many of them forgotten, without monuments that remember them, or squares or streets with their names,” the teachers and activists highlighted in the letter presented on May 9 in the Legislature.

To concretize the change, the teachers proposed a shortlist with three prominent women in the field of health: Margarita Zatzkin (first pharmacist and surgeon received from UNC), Ángela Sertini (first UNC graduate) and Raquel Dodelson de Kremer (medical and researcher).

“I learned about the work of Dr. (Raquel) Kremer. The last project that I presented in the Legislature sought to prioritize the study center that the scientist had created at the Children’s Hospital. Particularly, I vote for her but I also agree that she decides on a shortlist ”, concluded Quinteros.