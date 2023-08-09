A Creative Journey: Fashion Designer Jerry Chu’s Path to Success and Personal Style Inspiration

Jerry Chu, a Chinese fashion designer, gained recognition for his involvement in the design of YEEZY Season 8. Inspired by Kanye West’s “all open source sharing” attitude, Chu began sharing videos last year about his internship experience with the YEEZY team. These videos showcased his rich life experiences, including revising history textbooks and winning a lawsuit against Jimmy Choo. After interning at Thom Browne and YEEZY, Chu returned to China to design a series for Umamiism Oyster.

Chu’s works, including his designs for the Central Saint Martins undergraduate graduation show, demonstrated his consistent research on global cultures and drew inspiration from movies, music, and travel. Currently pursuing his Masters in Menswear at CSM, Chu has revealed his plans to launch his own label.

In an interview with Hypebeast, Chu shared his must-have items for a creative life. These included the Tom Dixon Fog Incense Cones, which reminded him of the smell of oriental temples and helped him stay focused. He also mentioned the NOTHING Ear (stick), a technology brand with a street fashion approach, and his collection of Blu-ray discs, which he watches to improve his visual communication skills.

Chu also showcased his traditional jewelry from various countries, which he found during his travels and used as inspiration for the Cody town handicraft necklace in a YEEZY show. Additionally, he mentioned a Wyoming Golf Club Jacket embroidered with the logo of a golf club in Cody, Wyoming, emphasizing his interest in storytelling and an anti-fashion attitude.

During the interview, Chu discussed his background and accomplishments, including his experiences at CSM, winning a lawsuit against Jimmy Choo, studying sneaker design in the United States, and working with Thom Browne and YEEZY. He shared his motivation for sharing his YEEZY internship experience through videos, highlighting his belief in open-source sharing and inspiring young people to pursue their dreams.

Chu also hinted at future episodes of his video series “DREAMERS” and shared an anecdote about Kanye West’s preference for fried salmon and his own experience enjoying a unique fried fish nugget.

When asked about his design style and inspiration, Chu cited movies, music, road trips, research on traditional cultures, and the integration of youth culture and technology. He mentioned the film “Paris, Texas” by Wim Wenders as his favorite and highlighted the works of other artists that inspire him.

As Chu continues his journey in the fashion industry, he prepares to launch his own label, showcasing his unique perspective and passion for blending different cultures and inspirations in his designs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

