A curious map on movies showed Neuquén “against” the country and went viral

However, his latest production caused a stir by showing the province of Neuquén "against the hand" of the rest of the country. What is it about?

This Saturday, the profile released a new map that includes Argentina and Chile, in which you can see which movie, among Oppenheimer y Barbiethe tapes of the moment, was the most googled during the last week in the different provinces and regions, in the case of the neighboring country.

In this particular division, Neuquén, unlike all the other provinces, was the only one in which the film portraying the development process of the nuclear bomb It was the most searched by Internet users on Google.

While much of the Argentine territory is painted pink, in reference to the tape that recreates the story of the doll in real humans, the Patagonian province appears in grayfrom his predilection for the film that has the actors Cillian Murphy y Robert Downey Jr. as protagonists.

Immediately, the users, surprised by the difference between Neuquén and the rest of the country, took note and commented on the publication. with some memes and ironic comments on the taste of the Neuquinos.

Barbie vs Oppenheimer

Most googled movie by region 🇦🇷🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/8y7cIDNMRo — BlackMaps 🗺️ (@maps_black) July 8, 2023

As mentioned by BlackMaps, the plan was made based on data from MapChart.net, Flaitcon and records of Google Trends corresponding to the last seven days.

Neuquén, opposite the country in a map about movies: what Oppenheimer is about

A few days after its premiere, scheduled for July 20 in Argentina, the film directed by Christopher Nolan It has already scored large numbers of viewers around the world and it is expected that our country will not be the exception.

The film reviews the history of the physicist J Robert Oppenheimerthe researcher who led the scientific team of the Manhattan Project, commissioned to develop the atomic bomb during World War II.

Belonging to historical and biographical cinema, the production has in its cast actors of the stature of Matt Damon, Emily Blunt y Rami Malekamong others.





