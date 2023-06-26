A day like today, but in 2011, Belgrano sent River to relegation for the first time in its history

RIVER GOES TO B, BELGRANO GOES UP. On June 26, 2011, River tied with Belgrano de Córdoba at the Monumental and was relegated for the first time in its history. The first game of the promotion had been a 2-0 defeat in Córdoba.

The millionaire team scores the first of the two goals they need at the beginning of it, but later Belgrano equalizes the score.

Near the end, a missed penalty struck down Juan José López’s team.

The 11 starters in the game with River. Above: Olave, Lollo, Pérez, Tavio, Vázquez and Mansanelli. Below, Pereyra, Turus, Ribair, Maldonado and Farré. (Federico Lopez Claro)

1800 – ELECTRIC BATTERY. The British Royal Society publishes the letter in which the Italian chemist Alessandro Volta announces that he has discovered the first electric battery and explains how it works. Volta publicly tested his invention in 1802 at the Paris Institute of Sciences, invited by the French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte.

Illustration of the electric battery by Alessandro Volta.

1891 – UCR. After the division of the Civic Union, the group that follows Leandro Alem forms a new force. While Bartolomé Miter promotes the National Civic Union, Alem creates a party that continues to this day and is the oldest of those active in Argentina: the Radical Civic Union.

Radicalism will advocate free suffrage and will reach the government with the Sáénz Peña Law in the figure of Hipólito Yrigoyen, later succeeded by Marcelo Torcuato de Alvear.

The overthrow of Yrigoyen in 1930 opened the path of military coups. After the division into UCR del Pueblo and UCRI, the latter arrived at La Rosada with Arturo Frondizi. Then it will be the turn of Arturo Illia. Both are overthrown. In 1983, with Raúl Alfonsín in charge of the ballot, he defeated Peronism for the first time in a clean election. The last radical president to date has been Fernando de la Rúa, between 1999 and 2001. Today the UCR is a member of Together for Change.

1908 – SALVADOR ALLENDE. Salvador Allende is born in Santiago de Chile. A doctor and socialist militant since his youth, he was Minister of Health between 1939 and 1942, and in 1945 he reached the Senate.

He competed for the presidency in 1952, 1958 and 1964, with an increasing number of votes, until in 1970 he became the first Marxist to reach the government by democratic means. Allende took office at the head of a left-wing alliance, Popular Unity, which proposed the Chilean path to socialism. He nationalized copper production and confronted the right, which destabilized him from the beginning of his presidency.

On September 11, 1973, he resisted the military coup in the Palacio de la Moneda. There he left his life, the day Augusto Pinochet’s 17-year dictatorship began.

1933 – ABBED. Claudio Abbado, one of the most renowned conductors of the second half of the 20th century, was born in Milan. He conducted the London and Chicago symphonies and took over the Berlin Philharmonic, with which he visited Argentina in 2000. He passed away in 2014.

1970 – LEOPOLDO MARECHAL. Leopoldo Marechal dies at the age of 70. He was born in Buenos Aires in 1900. His most famous work is Adan Buenosayres, a novel that appeared in 1948, which was followed by El banquete de Severo Arcángelo and Megafón, o la guerra. He also published storybooks such as El niño dios and Autobiografía de Sátyro; various collections of poems, including Días como flechas, Cinco poemas australes, El centauro and Heptamerón; essays (History of Corrientes Street, Navigation Notebook) and theater (Antígona Vélez, The Battle of José Luna).

Leopoldo Marechal has left immense works for world literature.

1993 – ARIAN GRANDE. The American actress and singer Ariana Grande was born in the city of Boca Raton (Florida, USA), who has recorded five albums after her devastating success on social networks. On YouTube she has 51.4 million subscribers.

Ariana Grande (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

2002 – MASSACRE OF THE PUEYRREDÓN BRIDGE. Piquetero movements take to the streets, in full crisis. The national government of Eduardo Duhalde proposes a repressive operation, which results in two deaths, those of Maximiliano Kosteki and Darío Santillán, aged 22 and 21, respectively.

Both were active in the Movement of Unemployed Workers and were shot in cold blood by police officers from the province of Buenos Aires. The appearance a few hours later of the photos taken by Pepe Mateos and Sergio Kowalewski was irrefutable proof of police guilt.

Commissioner Alfredo Fanchiotti is sentenced to life imprisonment along with Corporal Alejandro Acosta. Six other uniformed officers receive lesser sentences. The double crime shocked Argentine society and had a political consequence: Duhalde’s decision to advance the elections to hand over the command, not in December 2003, but in May.

2020-BINNER. Hermes Binner passed away at the age of 77. A doctor by training, he became mayor of Rosario in 1995 and was re-elected in 1999. Four years later he lost the governorship of Santa Fe, despite having obtained a difference of 250,000 votes with respect to Jorge Obeid, in the last election under the slogan law in the province.

Elected national deputy in 2005, two years later he defeated Rafael Bielsa in an alliance between the PS and radicalism. Thus, he became the first socialist governor in Argentine history. He governed until 2011, the year in which he aspired to the presidency for the Broad Progressive Front. He came in second with 17 percent of the vote.

In addition, it is the International Day in Support of the Victims of Torture, and the International Day of the Fight against the Misuse and Illicit Trafficking of Drugs; both arranged by the UN General Assembly.

1541.- Assassination of Francisco Pizarro, conqueror of Peru.

1800.- Alessandro Volta announces the discovery of the first electric battery.

1925.- Los Angeles premiere of Charly Chaplin’s silent film “The Gold Rush”.

[1945-Representativesof50countriessigntheCharteroftheUnitedNations(UN)forthemaintenanceofinternationalpeace

1947.- Conference in Paris on the Marshall Plan for US aid for the reconstruction of Europe.

1956.- Fidel Castro is arrested in Mexico with 20 other alleged members of the July 26 Movement.

1959.- Cuba breaks diplomatic relations with the Dominican Republic.

1974.- First purchase with a barcode, some chewing gum in a Marsh supermarket (Ohio, USA).

1975.- Colombian President López Michelsen decrees a state of siege to combat guerrilla attacks and a wave of kidnappings.

1977.- Last concert of the singer Elvis Presley, at the Marquet Square Arena in Indianapolis (United States).

1979.- Muhammad Ali announces his retirement from boxing.

1997.- First published “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”, JK Rowling’s literary debut.

1999.- The EU, Mercosur and Chile agree on a declaration to create a free trade zone at the Rio de Janeiro Summit.

2000.- American scientists Craig Venter and Francis Collins announce the first draft of the human genome.

2001.- Mercosur and the EU ratify a Memorandum of Understanding that defines the cooperation between both blocs for the next six years.

2003.- The US Supreme Court declares the laws that punish homosexuality unconstitutional.

2008.- The US Supreme Court ratifies the right to own firearms.

2015.- The US legalizes homosexual marriage throughout the country.

2016.- The Iraqi Army announces the liberation of Fallujah, held by Daesh since 2014.

2017.- The Mexican journalist Salvador Adame, kidnapped in May, is found dead.

2019.- Nigeria frees a hundred women and children kidnapped by Boko Haram.

2020.- The popular series “The Simpsons” announces that its characters will be voiced by people of their race.

BIRTHS

1824.- William Thomson, Lord Kelvin, English physicist.

1892.- Pearl S. Buck, American writer.

1870.- Ignacio Zuloaga, Spanish painter.

1908.- Salvador Allende, President of Chile.

.- Estrellita Castro, Spanish actress and singer.

1922.- Eleanor Parker, American actress.

1928.- Yoshiro Nakamatsu, inventor japonés.

1940.- Osvaldo Hurtado, President of Ecuador.

1956.- Chris Isaak, American rock musician.

1957.- Patty Smyth, American rock singer.

1961.- Greg Lemond, American cyclist.

1964. Tommi Makinen, Finnish rally driver.

1968.- Paolo Maldini, Italian soccer player.

1971.- Massimiliano Biaggi, Italian motorcyclist.

DEATHS

1810.- Joseph M. Montgolfier, French inventor of the hot air balloon.

1878.- María de las Mercedes, queen of Spain, wife of Alfonso XII.

1975.- José María Escrivá de Balaguer, founder of Opus Dei.

2012.- George R. Hearst, American press magnate.

2013.- Bert Stern, American photographer.

2017.- Gerónimo “Momo” Venegas, Argentine trade unionist.

2018.- Henri Namphy, former Haitian president.

2019.- Max Wright, actor estadounidense.

2020.- Taryn Power, American actress.

