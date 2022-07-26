PALAZZOLO SULL’OGLIO – From car importer from China – specifically the Great Wall and Havala brands – to a real brand, complete with a streamlined and streamlined logo. From now on Eurasia Motor Company will be EMC for everyone, a new Italian brand ready to challenge the market with a first SUV named Wave 3.

4.4 meters long by 1.80 wide, the Sport Utility is actually produced by the Chinese company Yibin KAIYI Automobile, founded in 2014 and whose main shareholders are the State and Chery Automobile. Once you arrive in Italy, Eurasia has the task of installing the LPG system developed by BRC. For the moment, explains EMC President Federico Daffi, the sales target is around 1500 pieces a year. We’ll see.

The Italian-Chinese C-Suv is offered in two versions, both bi-fuel petrol / LPG: the first with a 113 HP 1.5 aspirated engine combined with a 5-speed manual gearbox, the second with a 147 HP 1.5 turbo combined with a gearbox. automatic CVT can also be used in 9-speed sequential mode. The total range between petrol and LPG – the parent company promises – is over 1000 km, while everything is strictly standard. The price is easy to remember: 22,000 euros for the 113 hp, 24,400 for the more powerful 147 hp version.

“Let’s take a qualitative leap today”, explains Daffi. “Behind it there are years of research by a dedicated staff, first of all, of ideal partners capable of producing technologically advanced vehicles and, secondly, of a product suitable for current market demands. We are a dynamic and customer oriented company, and for this reason we can be very attentive to the satisfaction of the final customer also through after-sales assistance. Our network currently has around 50 dealerships, most of them in the North. 99 percent of them also provide assistance ”.

In addition to its “diamond” shape, which starts from the large front grille and ends on the spoiler and the LED light bar placed on the tailgate, everything in the Wave 3 expresses strength and muscles to spare. The five shades with which it will arrive on the market – white, gunmetal gray, red, dark blue and light blue – perfectly match the two-tone black and tan faux leather interior. The multifunction steering wheel with cruise control and ergonomic controls also plays its part, which allows, in the automatic version, to alternate energy saving multi-road driving and the decidedly more fun sport at any time.

Full marks also for the dashboard and electronic devices: the 7 ”TFT display integrates the instrument panel and on-board computer and allows clear and timely consultation of all useful information. For its part, the infotainment system is equipped with a 10.25 ”screen, the wireless charging system and the Easy Connection app for connecting smartphones.

On the safety front, no expense has been spared: to begin with, the Wave 3 features a two-thirds body built from high-strength steel elements, combined with high-performance aluminum alloy components such as the front bumper cross member. There are four airbags, 2 front and 2 side, to which are added both the latest generation Bosch ESP and TMPS for checking tire inflation pressure.

“We will not stop here” concludes Federico Daffi. “Already at the end of 2022, EMC intends to introduce two completely different vehicles on the Italian market, a Pick up and a segment A EV. In a few months we will be able to reveal the details of these new launches”.