48 hours after the pre-sale of "No Name" started, more than 800,000 people have paid for it, and the pre-sale sales are nearly 45 million yuan. The picture is the poster of the film (from left: Wang Yibo, Tony Leung, Zhou Xun).

■Reporter Wang Yan

In the film and television experience of Chinese audiences, heroes on the hidden front are not uncommon. From the early classics “The Electric Wave That Never Dies” and “The Man Who Deals with the Devil” to recent movies such as “The Wind”, the belief in listening to thunder in a silent place Praise is the constant core of this type of story.

In Chinese audience’s perception of director Cheng Er, there are not many films that can provide references, but no matter whether his graduation work “Criminal” or the last “Romantic Disappearance History” that sparked heated discussions, the “author type” is all The label that stands out on him.

Familiar themes meet a director with a unique style. Is the commercial attribute of the genre film diluting the director’s personality traces, or is the author’s imprint breaking through from the commercial genre? Around the film “No Name”, this is probably an important suspense beyond previous experience. Perhaps because of this, this “produced in Shanghai” film has been leading the Spring Festival pre-sale list all the way. After 48 hours of pre-sale, more than 800,000 people have paid for it, with pre-sale sales of nearly 45 million yuan.

Yesterday, the crew of the film “No Name” appeared in Shanghai. Chief producer Yu Dong, director and screenwriter Cheng Er, and starring Wang Yibo attended the meeting to share behind-the-scenes creation. In Yu Dong’s view, the new film is likely to subvert people’s inherent perception of the spy war genre and Cheng Er. A refreshing Cheng Er”. In other words, a “different Cheng Er” is about to use a “super commercial film” to write an epic for the unknown.

No expense spared to establish the exclusive “Shanghai” context of “No Name”

The outline of the story of “No Name” is very simple: After the outbreak of the All-out Anti-Japanese War, the CCP’s Special Branch under the leadership of the Communist Party of China dealt with Chongqing, Wang Puppet, and Japanese spy agencies in Shanghai, using the intricate intelligence system to obtain information, instigate enemies, and kill traitors , to establish a broader united front, until the eve of the victory of the Anti-Japanese War – the identities of the protagonists are a mystery, and in the extremely limited information, “Shanghai”, “reversal” and “introverted” are one of the few elements of the film that can be analyzed in advance.

Yu Dong said that Cheng Er is not a high-yield. He has graduated more than 20 years ago and has presented a total of four feature films to the audience. “Before “No Name” was released, he hadn’t released a film for nearly seven years. He has accumulated a lot of energy and created it with his heart. An auteur-director who works more than 16 hours a day.” The creator spared no time, and the producer also spared no effort. There was no upper limit on the budget, and sufficient time was ensured. Regardless of the cost, it was only to establish the “Shanghai” context exclusive to “No Name”.

On the one hand, the unique context depends on the construction of the physical environment. Different from Cheng Er’s previous work, which completely tells the romance of old Shanghai outside of Shanghai, the filming of “No Name” uses a lot of real scenes in Shanghai. Tilanqiao Prison, bungalows shaded by parasol trees, Japanese-style old houses in the isolated island period, etc., were all filmed in real scenes to summon people’s memories of the sea. “I have a personal affection for Shanghai.” From 1999 to 2008, Cheng Er was assigned to work in Shanghai Film Studio after graduating from Nortel. He lived in Shanghai for nine years, plus his reading experience of stories from the 1930s and 1940s. , jointly created his unique affection for Shanghai. Shanghai Film and Television Production Service Agency provided location scouting and coordinating filming services for “No Name”. Yu Zhiqing, the person in charge of the agency, introduced that the filming location applied by the “No Name” crew in Shanghai involves nine protected buildings and three districts of old renovation areas. “Director Cheng Er pursues perfection and hopes to shoot on-site.”

On the other hand, the exclusive context depends on the support of “software”. Lighting, atmosphere, composition, editing, and the use of the actors’ dialects can all participate in the narrative under the lens of Cheng Er. For example, his extreme use of light has begun to appear in several trailers. In those clips, the city and people flicker intertwined, and there is light at the end of the long night. For example, both the director and the actors mentioned the “quietness” on the set, which is a silent tacit understanding reached by the whole crew. Cheng Er said that during filming, he spent about 80% of his time taking care of the emotions of each actor, “I only played the tailboard, because I didn’t want to disturb their emotional preparation. The actors fully dedicated their bodies and performances, and I tried my best to protect them. The actors are immersed in the right atmosphere”. For example, metaphors, flashbacks and other camera expressions, the use of black humor, and the embellishment of Shanghai dialects are all very “Cheng Er temperament”. “Dialect is the soul of the city, something we should not give up.” He revealed, “”No Name” contains Mandarin, Shanghainese, and Cantonese, etc. I try to let the characters speak in the language they are familiar with and return to life look in “.

In Yu Dong’s view, the film is full of details and requires the audience to immerse themselves in it and dig out carefully. “Cheng Er’s narrative is full of connotation and imagination. Until the last minute, no one can determine the cards and fate of the characters.”

The unexpectedness of the casting is reasonable, and the director’s ambition is hidden

“No Name” has an eye-catching cast list, including Tony Leung, Wang Yibo, Zhou Xun, Wang Chuanjun, Huang Lei, Zhang Jingyi, Dapeng and others. In a sense, the “span” lineup is unexpected and reasonable, but Cheng Er’s ambition is actually hidden.

Taking the two leading actors as an example, when the names of Tony Leung and Wang Yibo stood side by side on the poster for the first time, netizens were not lacking in surprise. For one thing, Tony Leung has seldom appeared on the big screen in recent years. Secondly, if a actor-level character is paired with a newcomer, the wrestling between the characters will be unbalanced, which arouses speculation.

What impresses Tony Leung is Cheng Er’s distinctive personal style. In 2021, after receiving the invitation, Tony Leung approached “Romantic Disappearance History”. “. As for Wang Yibo’s recognition, Cheng Er never wavered from the very beginning, “There is no other candidate for this character. I only saw him, and I was sure it was him. His elegance, sense of strength, and occasional fragility are all similar to Wang Yibo’s. Very much a person who came out of that era.”

Of course, the external recognition of actor Wang Yibo has yet to be verified after the film is released. But judging from the shooting details, there are traces of Cheng Er’s training. In the on-set memories of young actors, being alone is a key word. For a while, he was asked to stay alone in the hotel room, not to play games, not to use his mobile phone, and even to reduce chatting with friends and family. Cheng Er said that young actors must learn to stay away from the hustle and bustle and live quietly all day alone, so that they can approach the inner restraint of the character. In the eyes of the director, time alone is effective. Wang Yibo not only withstood the 42-hour limit shooting time, but also delivered a performance that satisfied the director with his “sufficient training, enough patience, and unique talent”.

For other actors, Cheng Er is committed to discovering their unusual side. Zhou Xun does not have many roles, but every scene can directly bring about a twist and subversion of the plot. Huang Lei’s role is like a button, which bears a lot of roles in succession and transformation. What is the other side of Dapeng’s comedy, “No Name” will provide different answers. When the film was released, Cheng Er was quite confident, “This is the time I have completed the most.” Yu Dong said: “I believe this spy film is different. It will not lose the timelessness of literary and artistic films, and it will refresh the director’s achievements in commercial films.”

