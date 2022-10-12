Original title: “Post-00” college entrance examination is a different story (theme)

The hit CCTV broadcast of “Big Exam” featuring the 2020 college students as the protagonist resonates (subtitle)

Beijing Evening NewsReporter Qiu Wei

The “Big Exam”, which is being broadcast on CCTV, features the 2020 college students as the protagonists. In the cross-talk of multiple groups of family portraits, it presents a “big exam” that belongs to students and the whole society. The youth growth and family style of the “post-00” generation have aroused the emotional resonance of the audience. “Big Exam” director Shen Yan and chief screenwriter Nie Chengshuai were interviewed by our reporter and talked about hot topics in front of and behind the scenes of the TV series.

script

Inspired by the “One Word Horse” photo

“Big Exam” takes a city, two schools, many teachers and students, and several typical families as the carrier. It tells about the sudden epidemic situation on the eve of the Spring Festival in 2020, which completely changed the study and life of senior high school students in Jinhe County. A “big exam” Kick off… The biggest feature of the plot of “The Big Test” is the creation of a variety of family relationships, and the unique family illustrations are put on the screen.

According to director Shen Yan, the inspiration for the creation of “Big Exam” came from a photo of a student rushing out of the examination room to jump the “one-word horse” after the college entrance examination in 2020, which gave birth to the proposition of the play-about education, about the college entrance examination , about the special college entrance examination in 2020. The main creative team’s idea is very clear: to shoot the college entrance examination that changed the fate of countless families, and also to shoot the family relationship, family relationship, teacher-student relationship and the relationship between strangers that were rethought by many people during the special period. The main creative team of “Big Exam” did not choose the common urban theme route on the screen, but set the filming location in She County, Huangshan, Anhui, focusing on the story of the county college entrance examination that seldom paid attention to in film and television works.

The chief screenwriter Nie Chengshuai told reporters that the family life, school life and the basis of the story in “The Big Test” were not fabricated out of thin air. Before writing the script, the screenwriter and the main creative team conducted interviews and research for more than two years. The families of several groups of candidates in the play are all characteristic families in the county middle school.

theme

Digging deeper into the new home sample

The biggest difference between “Big Exam” and the current youth family dramas on the screen is that it presents interesting conflicts with a brand-new family appearance. In the play, in the candidate Zhou Bowen’s house, the traditional father and son characters have been exchanged. The father, Zhou Meiren (played by Wang Xiao), is kind, cowardly, and a little spoiled, but at the same time, he is irresponsible and considers himself “waste wood”. Addicted to games. Xueba’s son Zhou Bowen (played by Hu Xianxu) had to fight his father’s wits and courage in order to make his mother relax, and tried his best to force Zhou’s father to go out to work. The TV series shows the special drama scene of “a son like a father, a father like a son” through a specific and small perspective of daily life, which makes the audience feel empathy, as if the “father” who plays games in pajamas is the person around him .

In the opinion of director Shen Yan, the dramatic conflicts and plot settings of this group of family characters seem funny and put the cart before the horse, but they are real and represent the current situation of some families. In the stage of TV drama creation, when Shen Yan, Nie Chengshuai and the main creative team discussed the script together, they realized that the parents of this batch of “post-00” candidates are mostly post-70s or post-80s. Completely different, the plot has undergone huge changes and adjustments.

The chief screenwriter Nie Chengshuai revealed that the family of a game fan’s father was set up in “The Big Test” because from the beginning of the creation, they found that there are some lesbians in small towns raising their families, and gay men prefer to do nothing. This phenomenon needs to be covered by everyone. See. Addiction to games is a representative new situation, and Zhou Meiren happened to be the first group of adults who came into contact with online games around 2000. Nie Chengshuai believes that playing games is not a wrong thing, it is only the problem that playing games affects work and life, “We should discuss it and provide a direction for some confused people.”

plot

Dramatic conflict is integrated into the characteristics of “post-00s”

Left-behind children have been shown in many film and television works, and the chief screenwriter Nie Chengshuai found during the visit that many families of “post-00s” children are already non-one-child families. A sister family is set up to integrate the topics of non-independent families and left-behind children.

In the play, candidate Tian Wenwen (played by Li Gengxi) stayed at home alone since she was a child. Her parents took their young daughter to do small commodity business in Wuhan all year round. The two children were treated differently, and the dramatic conflict was formed. Whether it’s a thief at home or a high fever, Tian Wenwen, who is sensible and “excessive”, always reports good news to her parents instead of bad news. But the unexpressed emotions will not disappear. In a dispute with her mother, Tian Wenwen, who has been self-suppressed for a long time, finally vented her grievances and dissatisfaction. The phrase “the word I hate the most is sensible”, let the audience see A left-behind child grows up in a unique way.

With the outbreak of the epidemic, the life of each family in the “Big Exam” has been completely changed, and the original contradictions have become more intensified. While the younger generation is being tested, parents are also discovering their own shortcomings and deficiencies in the constant collisions after their lives have been disrupted, and the conflicted family has improved.

Performance

Performing without makeup to create a documentary texture

“Big Exam” also sets up two schools with different educational styles. It has shaped Wang Benzhong (played by Wang Qianyuan), the principal of No. 1 middle school who manages the school with an iron fist and pays close attention to grades, and Shi Aihua (played by Chen Baoguo), the old principal of No. 4 middle school who is open-minded and humorous. It expresses the collision of educational concepts and the discussion of the college entrance examination system itself, highlighting a broader perspective of the work. Talking about the roles of the two principals in the play, Director Shen Yan said that Chen Baoguo’s inner contemplation and details of the characters are very good, and his performance during the filming has been very stable; Wang Qianyuan used to play tough guys. The interpretation of the principal’s role is not only close to the character itself, but also makes the principal more personal.

The tone of “Big Exam” is more realistic, forming the documentary quality of the whole work. Director Shen Yan revealed that in order to keep the picture realistic, the actors in the play basically starred without makeup. The life-like expression makes people feel very real. The chief screenwriter Nie Chengshuai said that the dialogue of the characters in “The Great Examination” is based on the warm and true line style, and the humorous plot and lines are added to adjust the atmosphere, forming a warm feeling that makes the audience feel more cordial. Express.