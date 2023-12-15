Home » A family needed $390,456 in November to avoid falling into poverty
The cost of Basic Food Basket (CBA) went up 15,2% in November, while the Total Basic Basket (CBT) increased a 13,1% In the last month of the presidency of Alberto Fernandezas reported this Friday by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC).

In this way, a family of four members (two adults and two minors) needed to receive income of $390,456 so as not to be in a situation of poverty y $185.050 so as not to fall below the margin of indigence.

For its part, an adult person required some $126.361 y $59.887 to be above some of the variables, while in a household of five members (made up of two adults and three children) it took a few $410.674 and ones $194.632, respectively.

In the variation of the last 12 months, the CBA accumulated an increase of 189,1%while CBT rose 167,5%. While, so far this year, the accumulated increase was 175,4% y 156%respectively.

In both cases, the variation was above of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) corresponding to the eleventh month, which was located at 12.8%a record number in the last three decades.

This is revealed in the middle of a general rise in prices and after the recent announcements by Luis Caputo, what includes a devaluation of 118%which positioned to the official dollar above $800. However, the data corresponds to the weeks prior to the assumption of Javier Mileyaffected by political and economic uncertainty, related in part to the policy of ‘price liberation’ y the elimination of Fair Prices due to the imminent change of government.

How much did baskets rise during Alberto Fernández’s government?

When the duo Fernandez-Fernandez came to the Executive, the Total Basic Basketwhich measures the poverty line, was positioned at $38,960while the Basic Food Basket It stood at $15,584.

If we take these values ​​into account, and compare them with the current numbers, we can visualize a raise of 900.2% regarding the index that is determined from the normative kilocalorie and protein requirements essential for the daily life of a typical family.

For its part, the one that includes non-food goods and services in the measurement, suffered an increase of 1087.4% over the last 48 months.

Both increases are below, in percentage terms, of low-income growth. The thing is, on December 10, 2019, The Minimum, Vital and Mobile Wage was $16,875, while the average income per capita registered by INDEC was $16.571.

While, Currently the SMVyM reaches $146 thousand pesosand 765% more in four yearsalthough an amount below the increase figures in the baskets.

For your partthe average income of the total population was $87,310 in the second quarter, considering the latest update in this regard; prior to the renewal of the basic salary by the Salary Council.

