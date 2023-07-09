A fan punched Harry Styles in the face while he was giving a concert

This weekend, Harry Styles performed at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna, Austria, as part of his Love on tour. In the middle of the show, the British singer suffered an accident after one of his fans threw an object at his face.

The moment of impact was captured by the cameras of some of those present and was disseminated through social networks. Harry’s followers were outraged by the actions of this person who has not yet been identified.

Through the recording you can see how Harry was walking across the stage while greeting the audience, when an object hit him around his left eye. Visibly in pain, the artist put his hands to his face and left the place.

In recent times, these incidents have become more and more common at live shows. A few weeks ago, pop star Bebe Rexha was seriously injured after a man threw a cell phone at her face while she was giving a show in New York.

The singer received the impact from the public and was transferred to a hospital where she received immediate attention. Later, the artist published photos of how her eye was after the impact and told her fans that she was fine and out of danger.

So far it is unknown if Harry Styles suffered the same fate as Bebe Rexha. For the moment, the press has not announced any changes to the tour and the British will perform on July 12 in Barcelona.

