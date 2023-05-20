A fan tried to kiss L-Gante: the video with the singer’s reaction that went viral

L-Gante is one of the most popular artists in the country and in his different public appearances he often receives requests for photos and greetings from his fans. However, in recent days a video in which a follower exceeds herself and tries to give her a “prepo” kiss went viral.

The video, which began to circulate on TikTok and belongs to the phone of the fan in question, was filmed in a bowling alley and records the moment in which a young woman approaches the musician to ask for a photo.

In the images it is seen how L-Gante approaches at the request of his fan and asks: “Everything okay?” Then, at her request, he poses with his arms around the girl and raises the glass in her hand as if toasting the photo, although her cap prevents the singer from looking directly at the camera.

After a few moments, she begins to turn her head towards him. Faced with this movement, the artist reacts quickly and moves away from her. Despite her refusal, the fan seems to insist with her look and L-Gante recriminates her attitude with an “ehh”, although without being explicitly upset.

Then the video does not clearly show what is happening with the singer. Apparently, L-Gante moved away from the girl and in that small movement the cell phone camera turned in different directions, without making visible what was happening between them.

