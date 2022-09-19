[reader said]

Author: Liu Yuwei (PhD student majoring in Chinese modern and contemporary literature at Beijing Language and Culture University)

The ten-volume “Zhong Guisong Collection” will be published by Zhejiang Education Press in February 2022. The anthology of 3 million words is centered on cultural celebrities in Tongxiang. It not only includes “The Biography of Mao Dun”, “The History of Mao Dun Research in the 20th Century”, “The First Decade – Mao Dun in the Commercial Press” and other seven works. The main works in the field, also selected the biographical works “Shen Zemin Biography”, “Zhang Qinqiu Biography” and the collection of essays “Feng Zikai: Water, Light and Mountains and People”, “Feng Zikai and Hangzhou”, these words convey Mr. The researcher who came out of Tongxiang has a deep respect and strong research interest for the sages of his hometown, which also records his significant contribution to the field of Chinese modern literature and thought research.

After reading Zhong Guisong’s Collected Works, the strongest reading feeling is “heavy”. This kind of weight is not to win by quantity, but the combined force of the following factors.

“The Collected Works of Zhong Guisong” by Zhong Guisong, Zhejiang Education Publishing House

First of all, the weight of the work comes from the rich and detailed historical materials. Reading the anthology is like walking into a museum of historical materials. For example, when compiling “Biography of Mao Dun”, Mr. Zhong not only extensively selected materials from Mao Dun’s literary works, memoirs, letters and diaries, but also quoted Mao Dun in “Literary Historical Materials” compiled by Yang Zhihua and the quarterly “New Literature Historical Materials”. Research papers, etc. In addition to referring to Mao Dun’s works and research materials that had been published at that time, Mr. Zhong also went to Tongxiang City Museum to check Mao Dun’s composition manuscripts when he was in primary school, and wrote to Mr. Wei Tao, a descendant of Mao Dun, to ask for relevant details, accumulating a large amount of precious first-hand information. . With such solid historical data as the support, it is no wonder that Mr. Ding Fan praised the book as “the best book in the biography of Mao Dun”.

The reason why The Collected Works of Zhong Guisong can include such a huge volume and diverse types of historical materials depends on the author’s sensitivity to historical materials and awareness of preserving them. This kind of awareness can be seen in the article “Feng Zikai’s Home and Past” in the fifth volume of the anthology “Feng Zikai: Water, Light and Mountains and People”. In this article, Mr. Zhong sorted out He communicated with Feng Zikai’s niece Feng Gui, and these letters provided valuable information for future generations to understand the family history and early experience of Feng Zikai, a cultural master. It is worth mentioning that in the early 1990s when this article was written, Mr. Zhong was in charge of the propaganda work in the Tongxiang County Party Committee, and at the same time, relying on local cultural resources to conduct research on cultural celebrities of Tongxiang origin, while Mr. Feng Gui was working in the reconstruction of the local government. Shimenwan Yuanyuantang works. Due to the needs of work and research, the two teachers actually have many opportunities to meet. The reason why Mr. Zhong deliberately chose to use the form of a letter to ask Mr. Feng Gui about Feng Zikai’s old family history is entirely out of consideration for the preservation of historical materials. Now that Mr. Fenggui has passed away, thanks to Mr. Zhong’s foresight, these precious materials can be preserved completely and clearly in the form of letters, and become valuable materials for future scholars to study Feng Zikai.

Mr. Zhong Guisong also pays great attention to the correction of historical data. More than ten years after the publication of “Biography of Mao Dun”, Mr. Zhong was invited by Nanjing University to write “Critical Biography of Mao Dun” for “Celebrity Commentary on Chinese Modern Culture”. Compared with “Biography of Mao Dun”, “Commentary Biography” not only aggravates the color of “comment”, but also adds a lot of historical materials. Mr. Zhong is not only good at discovering new materials, but also often able to take a step forward and put forward new ideas on the basis of new materials.

Secondly, the depth of Zhong Guisong’s Works is embodied in the author’s distinct historical consciousness. Although the research is centered on “people”, the “historical” consciousness is consistent in the sentences and chapters. When he wrote biographies of Mao Dun, Feng Zikai, Shen Zemin, and Zhang Qinqiu, several cultural celebrities in their hometowns, Mr. Zhong did not regard these characters as isolated individuals, but placed the life experience of individuals in the broad background of the times. It shows the choices and ups and downs of individuals in the times, and looks at the changes of Chinese society in the 20th century with personal destiny. As a researcher, Mr. Zhong pays great attention to the relationship between the research object and history. In his specific research, on the one hand, he often extends his brushstrokes to the contemporaries of the research object. Communication with the Leaders of the Republic” and “Human Mao Dun-Mao Dun and His Contemporaries” are centered on Mao Dun. Through writing Mao Dun’s exchanges with the leaders of the Communist Party of China and his literary colleagues, he can see the big things from the small, and see the wind and rain of the Republic. Brilliant, and the difficult journey of Chinese literature to modernity. Similarly, in the fifth volume of the anthology, Feng Zikai and Hangzhou, Mr. Zhong devoted a chapter to the communication between Feng Zikai and his teacher Li Shutong, Buddhist master Ma Yifu, friends Su Buqing and Zheng Zhenduo in Hangzhou. On the other hand, Mr. Zhong also pays great attention to the sorting out of the inheritance relationship. Based on the research object, he traces forward and backward from the dimension of social history. Among the research results of Mao Dun and Feng Zikai in the Collected Works, a considerable part is to explore the role of regional culture, family and school education on the formation of these two masters’ personalities, and also about their influence on the younger generation in the field of literature and painting. . Mr. Zhong’s majestic historical concept has enabled the ten-volume “Writing Collection” to gain a breadth beyond its own size. Reading the “Wenji Collection” is like reading the spiritual history of Chinese intellectuals in the 20th century, and the details are magnificent.

Mr. Zhong has a unique historical insight and is good at selecting historical sections to carry out research. The ninth volume of the Collected Works, “The First Decade—Mao Dun in the Commercial Press” is a research centering on Mao Dun’s experience in the Commercial Press from 1916 to 1926. During the ten years he worked as an editor in the Commercial Press, Mao Dun’s literary concept became mature, which laid the foundation for the birth of the writer Mao Dun. It was also during this period that Mao Dun joined the Communist Party of China. It can be said that the Commercial Press also witnessed the start of Mao Dun’s political career.

Finally, the weight of the Collected Works also comes from the thickness of the author’s thoughts. As a collection of Mr. Zhong’s research results for more than 40 years, “Collections” has accumulated the author’s intellectual thinking along the way on the academic road, and has high ideological and academic value. The breadth of thought is inseparable from the breadth of his research horizons. As a cultural scholar born in and rooted in Zhejiang, Mr. Zhong has pioneered the field of regional culture research. He created “On Mao Dun’s Novels and Wuyue Culture” in 1989. The earliest received results under this research direction. In this paper, Mr. Zhong cites the relevant works of history and sociology to define the concept of “Wuyue Culture” in detail and rigorously, so that this research is endowed with a scientific nature from the starting point. Since then, Mr. Zhong has continuously enriched this research field with new achievements. For more than 30 years, Mr. Zhong has produced rich and diverse research results based on regional culture, including but not limited to research on the theme of Mao Dun’s novels and research on language characteristics. , character image research, Feng Zikai’s prose research, image art research, and historical data research based on the two masters. Based on Wu and Yue culture, Mr. Zhong has radiated his research content to all aspects of Chinese modern literature and culture research from point to point, providing an academic paradigm for making big questions with small incisions.

Of course, the ideological nature of the work must ultimately fall on the specific point of view. Mr. Zhong’s academic writing is full of rationality, and the edge of thought shines everywhere. The four biographical works included in the Collected Works are Mr. Zhong’s outstanding contributions as an expert in the study of cultural celebrities from Zhejiang. By reading these biographical works, readers can not only understand the biographical master’s life experience, but also clearly feel the author’s ideological traces. This is because Mr. Zhong is not satisfied with the “story-telling” biography when he writes his biographies, but is often able to have a history and theories, relying on detailed historical materials to form rational thinking. For example, when writing a biography for Mao Dun, the author summed up Mao Dun’s emphasis on the spirit of personal struggle through the experience of Mao Dun’s hard study as a teenager and the characteristics of the selected articles during the period of the Commercial Press. Regarding Mao Dun’s activities in the literary and political circles, the author also analyzes the characteristics of Mao Dun’s literary works on the basis of introducing works and displaying historical materials, and summarizes his historical contributions when he held political positions. These unique insights enable readers to understand Mao Dun. From the emotional level to the rational level. In addition, as a senior scholar in the field of literary and cultural studies, Mr. Zhong Guisong has a clean and honest position, and he often states the facts and strives for fairness on controversial issues in history.

The ten-volume “Zhong Guisong Collected Works” witnesses Mr. Zhong’s fruitful achievements on his academic journey, and also provides us with a feast of ideas.

“Guangming Daily” (page 11 on September 19, 2022)

