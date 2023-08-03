A few days after the Peronist primary in La Matanza, Massa met with the pre-candidate of the Evita Movement

The presidential candidate of Unión por la Patria and Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, received this Wednesday, August 2, the candidate for mayor of La Matanza, Patricia Cubríawho belongs to Evita Movement and challenges the current community chief of the district, fernando espinoza.

“We were visiting Sergio Massa at the Ministry of Economy and also chatting about the campaign, the chances we have of winning the PASO and how this permanent dialogue that we have with Sergio is also going to become an institutional dialogue, since we are going to having to manage each one from their place,” said the leader, who is a deputy from Buenos Aires.

Ofelia Fernández confirmed that she will vote for Massa if Grabois loses PASO: “If it ends up being what it is…”

“We promised to carry out an active policy to implement, a strong security shock policy in our municipality in coordination with the Government of the Province and the Federal Forces”, he added.

“In addition, we assume the commitment to launch the Hospital Escuela project in conjunction with the National University of La Matanza,” Cubría pointed out at the end of the meeting at the headquarters of the Ministry of Economy, of which he also Other leaders of the Evita Movement participated, such as Fernando “Chino” Navarro and Leonardo Grosso.

Patricia Cubria

La Matanza, a key district in Massa’s electoral campaign

A week ago, Massa visited La Matanza and shared a tour of UNLAM with Mayor Fernando Espinoza.

“The mayor of La Matanza and president of the Argentine Federation of Municipalities (FAM), Fernando Espinoza, together with the Minister of Economy of the Nation, Sergio Massa, participated in a new edition of MTZ Experiencean itinerant festival that takes place in different squares of the district”, it was announced on the official site of the Municipality of La Matanza.

“We went out with Fernando to explore and see how the boys and young people have fun; also how the employment agency works and the training area, which teaches the boys the way of robotics, together with the area of ​​delivery of educational materials that give students the possibility of having everything they need to go to school; above all so that our children can study and have a future. That has to be the objective of each one of us when it comes to governing, and that is done here in La Matanza”, indicated the head of the Palacio de Hacienda regarding the tour carried out with the mayor.

Sergio Massa escorted by Verónica Magario and Fernando Espinoza in La Matanza.

Likewise, in mid-July, the pre-candidate for the Union for the Homeland led the inauguration of a new underpass in the town of Laferrere together with the communal chief.

“La Matanza is the capital of Peronismof the hope of the Argentines, because it is a symbol of the Argentina that works, that produces, that gets ahead, that dreams, that pushes, while from other places they only dedicate themselves to criticizing, to questioning, “said during the act the Economy Minister.

“Many times they refer to La Matanza with the disqualification, the pejorative, the ninguneo, but at the time of the election they come to ask you to vote“said the Tigrense.

The Espinoza-Cubría wrestling

The inmate starring between the mayor of La Matanza and the candidate for mayor raised temperatures in mid-March, when the curious spot of the wife of Emilio Pérsico, entitled ‘Cries Espinoza’.

With a ‘decontracted’ style, the piece reproduced a direct Chicana against the current mayor of the most populous district in the province of Buenos Aires, Fernando Espinoza, and the lieutenant governor Verónica Magario, who was also in charge of the municipality years ago.

“Espinoza cries, because the ‘colo’ is already here. Espinoza cries, Cubría mayor sees it coming. And among other things, Magario takes a remise”, is the first of two stanzas of the jingle made based on the rhythm of “Lloran las Rosas” by Cristian Castro but in a cumbia tone.

Massa’s nods to the Evita Movement in the final stretch towards PASO

The gesture of the head of the economic portfolio with Cubría becomes even more relevant in the framework of the internal one in La Matanza since it comes from cancel a caravan that he planned to share with Espinozaa historical of the most populated municipality of the Buenos Aires suburbs.

It is also an approach to the Evita Movement, one of the few Peronist organizations that until now had not officially leaned towards neither of the two presidential candidates of Union for the Homeland as a result of the differences that subsist in this regard among the rank and file militancy.

GI/CA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

