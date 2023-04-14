#网络计宁晋杨把新电影医院战争##内娱乐团队How to Handle Medical Disputes# A few days ago, a netizen @红星光光怪桃子的桃子公主 posted a post on Weibo, claiming that his father was directed by Ding Sheng, Yang Mi, Yu Qian, Tian Yu Yu, Yu Ailei, Li Jiuxiao and others encountered a medical dispute in the new film “Nothing Can’t Be Solved by a Meal of Hot Pot”. His father is 56 years old this year and is a crew driver with a daily salary of 220 yuan. He works about 12 hours a day , Departure at 6:00 a.m. and pick up at 9:00 p.m.

“While working in the studio on February 22, he had a sudden cerebral hemorrhage. Director Ding Sheng, leading actors Yang Mi, and Yu Qian were all there. signed). Dad is now in a vegetable state and is still in the ICU. He will die when he comes out. Today (April 8) the crew replied that the crew has disbanded and no one is in charge. Your family members should sue! At present, I have My money is only enough to keep my dad in the ICU until next Monday, what should I do?”

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views, and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.