A few words for Jack Berger

According to the rumors that reached my ears, the second season of ‘Just like that’ brought up the issue of Tim Big or Tim Aiden. I cannot participate in the debate because: a. I haven’t watched this season yet (I’m waiting for hell to freeze over) and b. I’m Tim Berger by the way.

Wait, wait, before you attack me, I’ll just mention that this is a blog and not a discussion circle. Also, let me explain myself:

1. Chemistry. You can’t argue with chemistry. Berger (Ron Livingston) is simply the cutest guy Carrie has dated in the series. I fell in love with him the second Carrie fell in love with him, in the chance meeting with her editor at the publishing house. A chance encounter of the kind Hollywood calls Meet Cute (the one who introduced me to this phrase is Nancy Myers, but here it is: it has an entry on Wikipedia).

To quote Carey: I sparked with this person. I never spark.

2. Chemistry is not enough. Berger isn’t just cute, he’s a Pulitzer-winning author who owns a cute apartment in the city and a house in the Hamptons (with an organic garden his ex tended).

3. A sense of humor. I’m pretty sure he’s the only funny guy Carrie has ever taken seriously, and he’s definitely the one who got the most funny texts. I exaggerate and say that in terms of dialogues he is one of the most significant characters in the series: when Carrie tells him that he looks good on the motorcycle, he says: No, I look good next to him. And if that’s not beautiful, I don’t know what is.

4. Ahead of his time. Leaving messages on the phone (for the young women among you I will tell you that there was no text option back then, leaving messages was the only asynchronous thing we had) and declaring call filtering as a preference long before it became mainstream. Decades before it became mainstream. Everyone hates him because of the post-it breakup – and here, this is also an action that has become reasonable over the years.

5. Saying “I love you” first. From what I remember from the nineties, this is a rare phenomenon.

6. It’s true he made mistakes, but so did Carrie. I don’t want to get into who said what to whom and who started it, so I’ll just quote Charlotte: You won’t know where this relationship can go if you keep answering calls from Big.

7. The Scaranci affair. Reminder: Carrie reads the book that Berger wrote, loves it very much, but bothers to focus on the fact that the heroine of the book collects her hair in a scarf, something that New Yorkers of the time simply do not do. Around the Skranzi affair, Berger’s image was established as a toxic friend, while let me tell you: if someone had treated the character I wrote in the already published book like that, the story between us would have ended at that moment. He might think I’m still being nice to him, but from now on he’d better look over his shoulder when he stumbles into dark alleys.

8. Carrie’s clothes. The connection with Berger brought out of the closet several combinations that I love, among them: a jacket over a t-shirt with a Mickey Mouse print.

9. He’s Just Not That Into You. Berger is the one who pulls out this sentence and frees Mirdana from telling herself stories about the guy who didn’t want to come up to her house because he had a meeting early in the morning. This sentence in this episode was the inspiration for a book of the same name that was later adapted into a cute movie. Did something like this happen with Aidan or Big’s text? I do not think.

Guided viewing: You will find Jack Berger in episode 5 of the fifth season and in episodes 1-8 of the sixth season.

Summary He’s Just Not That Into You For those who have about 4 minutes to spare:

