A firefighter from the United States arrived in Neuquén with experiences and donations for his colleagues

A renowned firefighter The United States tours the region, visiting fellow volunteers to share experiences and build knowledge on the work of rescuers. Walter Cook, is from Cincinnati, Ohio. and caused a revolution among his peers from different towns in Neuquén.

the rescuer He has extensive experience as a firefighter, being an instructor for firefighters, vehicular rescue, and an emergency vehicle operator. But in addition, he specializes in other activities within the firefighter work.

Cook has already visited several towns in the province such as Junín de los Andes, Piedra del Águila, Plaza Huincul, Cutral Co among others, but his stay in San Martín de Los Andes is special, since the experienced firefighter brought good news to the barracks by informing that an important contribution is on the way.

His visit was well received by the Neuquén rescuers who enjoy his talks and of the actions that take him to visit different countries of the world.

Volunteer Firefighters with Walter Cook

Helping comrades, Walter’s other passion

Walter Cook not only dedicated his life to saving other people’s, but also focuses his efforts on helping other firefighters around the world. Since 2008 he heads a foundation that seeks to rescue equipment that was renovated and is in optimal condition to be donated to other institutions throughout the world.

So it was that he managed a pumper for the volunteer barracks of San Martín de Los Andes. The machine has a capacity of 20,000 liters and has already traveled from the United States to Argentina. The car is in the town of Zárate in Buenos Aires and in the next few days, it will arrive in the city of Neuquén.

Cook’s visit to the region also intends to manage future donations for other barracks in Patagonia. These types of actions have already been carried out by Walter successfully in countries of Central America and Africa.

As it was learned, a container with self-contained breathing apparatus, personal protective equipment and helmets is also in the process of being imported. among other elements to be distributed among the barracks visited by Cook.

Cook went on to share with his colleagues from Junín de Los Andes.

