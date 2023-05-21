Home » A former leader of “Los Monos” is in a “delicate state” after an operation
A former leader of "Los Monos" is in a "delicate state" after an operation

A former leader of “Los Monos” is in a “delicate state” after an operation

Ramón Machuca, better known as “Monchi Cantero”, one of the leaders of the Rosario drug gang Los Monos, is in delicate condition after being operated on urgently for appendicitis, health and official spokesmen reported this Sunday.

To carry out the surgical intervention, a strong security operation was mounted at the José María Cullen hospital in the city of Santa Fe.

Machuca was transferred to the José María Cullen Hospital in the last hours of Friday from Penitentiary Unit 11 in Piñero after suffering abdominal pain throughout that day.

After being received by the doctors on duty, an emergency surgical intervention for appendicitis was scheduled, which was completed yesterday, which was successful, although Machuca was hospitalized in a delicate condition, Cullen Hospital spokesmen said.

The security operation had dozens of agents from different Santa Fe police forces, but Machuca’s care inside the hospital was in charge of the Special Penitentiary Operations Group (Goep).

Machuca, adoptive son of Ariel “El viejo” Cantero, founder of Los Monos, is one of the last leaders of the gang and has been in prison since he was captured in June 2016 in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Flores.

In April 2018, he was sentenced to 37 years in prison for being the head of an illegal association and four acts of homicide as instigator.

