A gang murdered an 18-year-old young man in Santa Teresita: there are 9 detainees

Tomás Valentín Tello Ferreyra, of 18 years, He was stabbed in the chest -this morning, January 1, 2024- by a gang in the Buenos Aires town of Holy Teresita, when he was with his group of friends. In fact there is already nine detainees, two of them minors according to the official Télam agency.

The event took place during the first hours of 2024 at the intersection of 44th Street and Costanera Avenue from the aforementioned town of the Partido de la Costa.

This brutal attack occurred Less than a year after the trial that sentenced the murderers of Fernando Báez Sosa to prison, in Villa Gesell.

Triple crime in Chascomús: the clues that surround the eldest son of the family, who was arrested

In this opportunity, Another gang attacked the young man in the spa town of Santa Teresita while he was with his group of friends.. As reported by the NA news agency, it was a gang made up of 9 attackers who ran and cornered him to stab him in the chest.

Police sources explained that The main suspect would be a 21-year-old subject, who gave him “a stab in the chest.”

According to the first information Everything happened in the middle of a confusing situation that we are trying to clarify. The case bears the cover of aggravated homicide.

What was the reported sequence of events?

The sequence was as follows: after the attack, agents from the La Costa 1st police station in Santa Teresita responded to the call for a fight between several people.

Horror in Chascomús: a woman and her 12-year-old son were shot to death

When the patrol arrived at the scene, the young man had a sharp puncture wound in the chest, and although he was immediately transferred to the area hospital, The doctors could not save him.

Sources of the case explained that “given the seriousness of the event, it was implemented bolt operationa raking and survey tasks were carried out public and private video cameras”.

Police statements indicated that “the 21-year-old detainee, who is a native of Santa Teresita, plus three other suspects aged 29 and 27, and a 57-year-old Uruguayan citizen, began” the attack on 39th Street and Costanera.

In this regard, the investigators indicated that there were several witnesses to the crime and that, as a result of the investigation, the arrest of nine people was achieved, two of them minors.

Brutal attack in the Central Market: he argued with a changarín and his companions almost lynched him

Furthermore, they indicated that To date, the murder weapon has not been found.

On the other hand, vJudicial officials told Télam that in the next few hours the preliminary results of the victim’s autopsy are expected to determine the causes of his death.

The seven detained adults are at the disposal of prosecutor Pablo Gamaleriin charge of the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 11 of Dolores, who will investigate them as the day progresses for the crime of “homicide in a fight.”

Meanwhile, the two minors will be investigated by the jurisdiction’s Juvenile Responsibility Jurisdiction.

Another tragic event in La Plata

Also a 14-year-old teenager died from a gunshot to the head in the last hours in the Buenos Aires town of Melchor Romero, La Plata district, after uA group of young people began to attack the victim and his brother when they both returned from celebrating the New Year.police sources reported.

The event, according to Télam, occurred during the first hours of 2024, when Isaiah Cordoba (14) was returning home with his brother from watching the traditional burning of dolls that takes place every December 31 in the capital of the province of Buenos Aires.

Brutal murder in Necochea: a businessman is beaten to death on the beach

Once the event was over, Córdoba and his brother headed home, until They were intercepted on the corner of 50 bis and 157 by a 27-year-old young man who had argued a few hours before with the teenager’s brother..

The attacker, identified by around ten witnesses as Alan Damián Páez (27), was accompanied by a group of at least four people, who began to attack the brothers with fist blows.

According to the spokespersons, In the middle of the fight, Páez pulled out a firearm and shot Isaías in the head.who fell injured at the scene.

After that, agents from the 14th Police Station. They arrived at the scene and took the victim to the Melchor Romero Hospital, where she arrived lifeless.

The sources added that, after the teenager’s death, Neighbors of the aforementioned Buenos Aires town approached the defendant’s home, at the intersection of streets 50 and 158, and began to set fire to the property..

For its part, Páez was detained by the uniformed officers involved and was placed at the disposal of the prosecutor leading the investigation, Álvaro Garganta.head of the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 11 of La Plata.

LR

Share this: Facebook

X

